CLEVELAND, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NSL Analytical Services, Inc. will be attending Vision Expo West 2021 in Las Vegas, NV from September 22-25, 2021. Vision Expo West is an annual conference that is attended by thousands of ophthalmic industry professionals to learn about the latest innovations, education, and fashion trends in eyewear.
NSL is a leader in the ophthalmic testing space, with testing capabilities that cover abrasion testing, coating testing, simulated exposure testing (ESWT), as well as strength and optical properties. NSL remains on the cutting edge of ophthalmic technology by investing in our team and our technology, an A&R Dual LensMapper (DLM) being a recent example. The DLM combines two optical technologies (reflection and transmission) to provide customers with fast, accurate measurement of all lens designs.
About Vision Expo West
Vision Expo West will feature nearly 350 exhibitors from the vision community at the Venetian Expo and Convention Center, formerly known as the Sands Expo. The Vision Expo is a trade-only conference and exhibition that is held twice a year – Vision Expo East in New York City and Vision Expo West in Last Vegas. The event is facilitated by The Vision Council, an association focused on promoting growth in the vision industry through education, advocacy, research, consumer outreach, strategic relationship building and industry forums.
About NSL Analytical
NSL Analytical is an ISO/IEC 17025 and Nadcap accredited material testing laboratory that provides accurate and repeatable results with consistent turnaround times to customers around the world. Since 1945, NSL has helped verify the highest quality, performance, and safety standards in product materials through comprehensive testing services. NSL is an active member of The Vision Council and supports many of its committees. To learn more about NSL, visit nslanalytical.com.
Media Contact
