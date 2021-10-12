CLEVELAND, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NSL Analytical Services, Inc. will exhibit at the 2021 Materials, Science and Technologies Conference (MS&T21) in Columbus, Ohio at the Greater Columbus Convention Center from October 17-21 at Booth #722. Additionally, NSL's Director of Technology Development Dr. Dave van der Wiel will present on Monday, October 18 at 2:30 P.M. in Room A121. His presentation, co-authored by NSL Chemists Ethan Pawlak and Tyler Gutzky, will cover "Moisture Impacts in Additive Manufacturing Metal Powders Characterized by Karl Fischer Oven Titration and Avalanche Rheometry."
About MS&T21
The MS&T21 technical meeting and exhibition is the long-standing, recognized forum for fostering technical innovation at the intersection of materials science, engineering, and application. Each year, MS&T brings together scientists, engineers, students, suppliers, and business leaders to discuss current research and technical applications. These discussions help to shape the future of materials science and technology.
The event's unmatched technical program addresses structure, properties, processing, and performance across the materials community. Its exhibition showcases a wide variety of equipment and services to the automotive, aerospace, instrumentation, medical, oilfield, and energy industries. MS&T is organized by a partnership of leading materials science-related societies: the American Ceramic Society (ACerS), the Association for Iron and Steel Technology (AIST), and The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS).
About NSL Analytical
NSL Analytical is an ISO/IEC 17025 and Nadcap accredited material testing laboratory that provides accurate and repeatable results with consistent turnaround times to customers around the world. Since 1945, NSL has helped verify the highest quality, performance, and safety standards in product materials through comprehensive testing services. To learn more about NSL, visit http://nslanalytical.com.
