MCLEAN, Va., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ntiva, Inc., a leading provider of managed IT services, IT consulting, cybersecurity services, cloud hosting and telecom solutions, today announced the appointment of Jim Wilson as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Wilson comes with over 15 years of experience in IT roles, most recently the COO at Integration Partners where he helped integrate multiple regional footprints and deliver world-class client service.

"Jim is a seasoned and trusted leader with a history of consistently delivering results," said Steven Freidkin, CEO of Ntiva. "Ntiva is now over 300 employees in three regions and is growing at a significant rate, strengthening its position as a leading nationwide Managed IT, Cloud, and Security Provider. We feel that Jim is uniquely qualified to drive the strategic prioritization, organizational transformation and operational excellence required for continued success as we enter the next chapter of growth."

"At Ntiva, we have some of the best technical talent I have ever seen. They are committed to helping our clients use technology to reduce risk, achieve growth, and create more time to focus on what is most important to them," said Wilson. "I'm honored to join this talented and agile team to help continue to build on the strong momentum established by Ntiva in the MSP market. Our unwavering focus on helping our clients grow with technology will continue to propel us forward."

Effective immediately, Wilson will assume responsibility for Central and Regional Operations, Sales, Marketing and Strategy. In this role, Jim will ultimately be responsible for the overall performance and service delivery of the entire organization and will report to the CEO, Steven Freidkin.

About Ntiva, Inc.

Ntiva is a leading IT services company that provides businesses across the U.S. with advanced technology expertise, including managed IT, cloud hosting, cybersecurity, unified communications and strategic consulting services. Their team of world-class talent genuinely cares about the relationships they build and understands that response and precision are fundamental keys to a successful partnership. Ntiva's ultimate objective is to help clients leverage their technology investments to improve business performance.

