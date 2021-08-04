Nu Skin Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.)

Nu Skin Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.)

 By Nu Skin Enterprises

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced second-quarter 2021 revenue of $704.1 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 driven by an increase in operating margin of 260 basis points.

Executive Summary

Q2 2021 vs. Prior-year Quarter

Revenue:

$704.1 million; +15%

·  +6% fx impact or $36.9 million

Earnings Per Share

(EPS):

$1.15; +42%

Sales Leaders:

64,228; +15%

Customers:

1,467,617; (2%)

"Our growth and success this quarter and over the past year reflect our strategy of delivering world-class beauty and wellness products, being customer obsessed, and digitally enabling our business," said Ritch Wood, chief executive officer. "Our performance was led by continued growth in our beauty device systems and further adoption of social commerce. In addition, we significantly improved profitability during the quarter, which led to strong earnings per share growth. We have a solid foundation in place, and I am fully confident in Ryan and our leadership team to build on the momentum and take Nu Skin to the next level."

Ryan Napierski, president and CEO-elect, added, "We continue to advance our vision of becoming the world's leading beauty and wellness company, powered by our dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. During the quarter, we strengthened our position as the market leader in beauty device systems as our latest device system, ageLOC Boost, generated momentum with a strong launch in EMEA. Additionally, we are pleased with the rollout of Nutricentials Bioadaptives, which is targeted at a millennial/Gen Z consumer. In the back half of the year, we will be begin rolling out Beauty Focus Collagen+, which leverages our unique strength in both beauty and wellness, and ageLOC Meta, our next significant Pharmanex product introduction.

"We are pleased with 15 percent growth in sales leaders, while customers declined slightly due to a significant surge in the prior year. To better support our affiliates with customer acquisition, we will be rolling out additional digital tools over the next several quarters such as personalized social commerce shops in Mainland China. This represents a significant step forward in deploying our digital tools in the world's largest social commerce market."

Q2 2021 Year-over-year Operating Results                                                                                  

Revenue:

$704.1 million compared to $612.4 million

·  +6% fx impact

Gross Margin:

75.6% compared to 74.8%

·  Nu Skin business was 78.3% compared to 77.6%

Selling Expenses:

39.5% compared to 40.6%

·  Nu Skin business was 42.4% compared to 43.3%

G&A Expenses:

24.0% compared to 24.7%

Operating Margin:

12.1% compared to 9.5%

Other Income /

(Expense):

($4.0) million compared to $1.6 million

Income Tax Rate:

27.1% compared to 29.8%

·  Benefited by geographic mix

EPS:

$1.15 compared to $0.81

Stockholder Value

Dividend Payments:

$19.0 million

Stock Repurchases:

$10.0 million

·  $265.4 million remaining in authorization

Q3 and Full-year 2021 Outlook

Q3 2021 Revenue:

$700 to $730 million; 0 to 4%

·  Approximately +2 to 3% fx impact

Q3 2021 EPS:

$1.10 to $1.20; +2 to 11%

2021 Revenue:

$2.81 to $2.87 billion; +9 to 11%

·  Approximately +3 to 4% fx impact

2021 EPS:

$4.30 to $4.50; +18 to 24%

Mark Lawrence, chief financial officer, added, "We reported 42 percent EPS growth driven by strong improvements in both gross margin and operating margin as a result of continued expense control and supply chain efficiency. We are raising our EPS guidance for the year as we continue to focus on generating enhanced value for our shareholders."

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NSE) empowers innovative companies with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and Rhyz, our strategic investment arm that includes a collection of sustainable manufacturing and technology innovation companies. Nu Skin Enterprises is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NUS." More information is available at nuskinenterprises.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that represent the company's current expectations and beliefs. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws and include, but are not limited to, statements of management's expectations regarding the company's performance, growth, shareholder value, vision, product pipeline and product introductions, digital tools, customers and sales leaders, affiliates, strategies and initiatives; projections regarding revenue, earnings per share, foreign currency fluctuations and other financial items; statements of belief; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "outlook," "guidance," "plan," "forecast," "expand," "will," "would," "could," "may," "might," the negative of these words and other similar words.

The forward-looking statements and related assumptions involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any forward-looking statements or views expressed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • risk that epidemics, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and other crises could negatively impact our business;
  • adverse publicity related to the company's business, products, industry or any legal actions or complaints by the company's sales force or others;
  • risk that direct selling laws and regulations in any of the company's markets, including the United States and Mainland China, may be modified, interpreted or enforced in a manner that results in negative changes to the company's business model or negatively impacts its revenue, sales force or business, including through the interruption of sales activities, loss of licenses, imposition of fines, or any other adverse actions or events;
  • any failure of current or planned initiatives or products to generate interest among the company's sales force and customers and generate sponsoring and selling activities on a sustained basis;
  • political, legal, tax and regulatory uncertainties associated with operating in international markets, including Mainland China;
  • uncertainty regarding meeting restrictions and other government scrutiny in Mainland China, as well as negative media and consumer sentiment in Mainland China on our business operations and results;
  • risk of foreign-currency fluctuations and the currency translation impact on the company's business associated with these fluctuations;
  • uncertainties regarding the future financial performance of the businesses the company has acquired;
  • risks related to accurately predicting, delivering or maintaining sufficient quantities of products to support planned initiatives or launch strategies, and increased risk of inventory write-offs if the company over-forecasts demand for a product or changes its planned initiatives or launch strategies;
  • regulatory risks associated with the company's products, which could require the company to modify its claims or inhibit its ability to import or continue selling a product in a market if the product is determined to be a medical device or if the company is unable to register the product in a timely manner under applicable regulatory requirements;
  • unpredictable economic conditions and events globally, including trade policies and tariffs;
  • the company's future tax-planning initiatives; any prospective or retrospective increases in duties on the company's products imported into the company's markets outside of the United States; and any adverse results of tax audits or unfavorable changes to tax laws in the company's various markets; and
  • continued competitive pressures in the company's markets.

The company's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by a detailed discussion of associated risks set forth in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements set forth the company's beliefs as of the date that such information was first provided, and the company assumes no duty to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect any change except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Constant-currency revenue change is a non-GAAP financial measure that removes the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the company's performance. It is calculated by translating the current period's revenue at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing that amount to the prior-year period's revenue. The company believes that constant-currency revenue change is useful to investors, lenders and analysts because such information enables them to gauge the impact of foreign-currency fluctuations on the company's revenue from period to period.

The following table sets forth revenue for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended

June 30,







Constant-

Currency



2021



2020



Change



Change

Nu Skin























Mainland China

$

154,182



$

146,332





5%





(4)%

Americas/Pacific



151,730





127,919





19%





14%

South Korea



88,604





76,915





15%





6%

EMEA



83,115





50,776





64%





49%

Southeast Asia



70,751





66,829





6%





2%

Japan



68,020





68,291









1%

Hong Kong/Taiwan



38,529





37,161





4%





Nu Skin other



755





(85) 





988%





988%

Total Nu Skin



655,686





574,138





14%





8%

Rhyz Investments























Manufacturing



48,140





37,918





27%





27%

Grow Tech



191





310





(38)%





(38)%

Rhyz other



38

















Total Rhyz Investments



48,369





38,228





27%





27%

Total

$

704,055



$

612,366





15%





9%

 

The following table sets forth revenue for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):

 



Six Months Ended

June 30,







Constant-

Currency



2021



2020



Change



Change

Nu Skin























Mainland China

$

303,775



$

284,028





7%





(2)%

Americas/Pacific



301,195





202,492





49%





45%

South Korea



169,735





152,634





11%





3%

EMEA



159,295





86,179





85%





69%

Southeast Asia



138,336





136,415





1%





(2)%

Japan



137,884





129,591





6%





6%

Hong Kong/Taiwan



74,874





72,988





3%





(1)%

Nu Skin other



1,460





688





112%





112%

Total Nu Skin



1,286,554





1,065,015





21%





15%

Rhyz Investments























Manufacturing



94,125





65,065





45%





45%

Grow Tech



364





314





16%





16%

Rhyz other



38

















Total Rhyz Investments



94,527





65,379





45%





45%

Total

$

1,381,081



$

1,130,394





22%





16%

 

The company's Customers and Sales Leaders statistics by segment as of June 30, 2021 and 2020 are presented in the following table:

 



As of

June 30, 2021



As of

June 30, 2020



% Increase

(Decrease)



Customers



Sales Leaders



Customers



Sales Leaders



Customers



Sales Leaders

Mainland China



328,526





18,647





321,946





17,104





2%





9%

Americas/Pacific



397,685





13,078





424,236





10,787





(6)%





21%

South Korea



153,287





7,935





159,926





6,881





(4)%





15%

EMEA



261,857





7,900





247,057





5,120





6%





54%

Southeast Asia



135,610





7,141





155,822





6,790





(13)%





5%

Japan



125,791





6,053





125,332





6,011









1%

Hong Kong/Taiwan



64,861





3,474





65,581





3,343





(1)%





4%

Total



1,467,617





64,228





1,499,900





56,036





(2)%





15%

 

"Customers" are persons who purchased products directly from the company during the previous three months. Our Customer numbers do not include consumers who purchase products directly from members of our sales force.

"Sales Leaders" are independent distributors, and sales employees and independent marketers in China, who achieve certain qualification requirements.

 

 

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 



Three Months Ended

June 30,



Six Months Ended

June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

























Revenue

$

704,055



$

612,366



$

1,381,081



$

1,130,394

Cost of sales



171,975





154,110





342,541





279,903

Gross profit



532,080





458,256





1,038,540





850,491

























Operating expenses:























Selling expenses



277,893





248,628





551,639





454,670

General and administrative expenses



168,811





151,554





338,612





301,182

Total operating expenses



446,704





400,182





890,251





755,852

























Operating income



85,376





58,074





148,289





94,639

Other income (expense), net



(4,012)





1,581





(2,430)





(4,593)

























Income before provision for income taxes



81,364





59,655





145,859





90,046

Provision for income taxes



22,026





17,804





39,091





28,465

























Net income

$

59,338



$

41,851



$

106,768



$

61,581

























Net income per share:























Basic

$

1.18



$

0.81



$

2.12



$

1.15

Diluted

$

1.15



$

0.81



$

2.06



$

1.15

























Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000s):























Basic



50,115





51,872





50,409





53,466

Diluted



51,557





51,925





51,850





53,502

 

 

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

 



June 30,  

2021



December 31,

2020

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

354,759



$

402,683

Current investments



24,499





21,216

Accounts receivable, net



64,701





63,370

Inventories, net



390,977





314,366

Prepaid expenses and other



126,586





101,563

 Total current assets



961,522





903,198













Property and equipment, net



474,167





468,181

Operating lease right-of-use assets



136,738





155,104

Goodwill



215,582





202,979

Other intangible assets, net



98,955





89,532

Other assets



163,016





138,082

Total assets

$

2,049,980



$

1,957,076













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$

60,632



$

66,174

Accrued expenses



403,165





446,682

Current portion of long-term debt



152,500





30,000

 Total current liabilities



616,297





542,856













Operating lease liabilities 



100,826





112,275

Long-term debt



288,343





305,393

Other liabilities



126,688





102,281

Total liabilities



1,132,154





1,062,805













Commitments and contingencies























Stockholders' equity:











Class A common stock – 500 million shares authorized, $0.001 par value, 90.6

 million shares issued



91





91

Additional paid-in capital



586,976





579,801

Treasury stock, at cost – 40.4 million and 39.7 million shares



(1,509,867)





(1,461,593)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(68,553)





(64,768)

Retained earnings



1,909,179





1,840,740

Total stockholders' equity



917,826





894,271

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,049,980



$

1,957,076

 

