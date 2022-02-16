Nu Skin Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.)

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced fourth quarter and 2021 results.

Executive Summary

Q4 2021 vs. Prior-year Quarter

Revenue:

$673.4 million; (10)%

     • (2)% fx impact or $(11.9) million

Earnings Per Share (EPS):

$(0.18) or $1.11 excluding restructuring and impairment charges, compared to $1.40 in Q4 2020

Sales Leaders:

61,515; (13)% or 12% compared to 2019

Customers:

1,367,559; (12)% or 18% compared to 2019

2021 Annual vs. 2020

Revenue:

$2.70 billion; +4%

     • 2% fx impact or $66.5 million

Earnings Per Share (EPS):

$2.86 or $4.14 excluding restructuring and impairment charges, compared to $3.63 in 2020, or $3.10 in 2019

     • (21)% or 14% excluding restructuring and impairment charges

     • (8)% or 34% excluding restructuring and impairment charges compared to 2019

"For the year, we are encouraged with 4 percent year-over-year revenue growth and 11 percent growth compared to 2019, particularly considering the many COVID-related government restrictions, continued global uncertainty and ongoing transformation of our business," said Ryan Napierski, Nu Skin president and CEO. "We generated strong demand for our two most recent products, Beauty Focus™ Collagen+ and ageLOC® Meta, as both performed well during the quarter. Our U.S. business grew 32 percent for the year on top of 37 percent in 2020, due in large part to ongoing adoption of our social selling model. Many of our Asian markets, including Mainland China, continue to be impacted by strict lockdowns and restrictions on in-person sales events and promotional activities. However, South Korea is gaining some traction with social commerce and grew 9 percent due to the ageLOC Meta preview and continued demand for our TR90 weight management product.

"Looking ahead to 2022, we anticipate another year of growth as we continue our transformation toward becoming the world's leading integrated beauty and wellness company, powered by our dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. Our Nu Vision 2025 strategy, which we will introduce at our investor event later today, encompasses several key strategic imperatives to accelerate growth, including: our EmpowerMe personalized beauty and wellness strategy with connected beauty devices; our affiliate-powered social commerce business model; and the expansion of our digital platform. We are confident in our plans as we work toward achieving our vision for the future."

Q4 2021 Year-over-year Operating Results                

Revenue:

$673.4 million compared to $748.2 million

     • (2)% fx impact

Gross Margin:

74.2% or 75.2% excluding restructuring and impairment charges compared to 74.0%

     • Nu Skin business was 77.9% compared to 76.5%

Selling Expenses:

38.7% compared to 38.0%

     • Nu Skin business was 41.0% compared to 40.3%

G&A Expenses:

24.7% compared to 24.1%

Operating Margin:

3.0% or 11.7% excluding restructuring and impairment charges compared to 11.9%

Other Income / (Expense):

$(1.9) million compared to $2.7 million

Income Tax Rate:

150.1% or 26.9% excluding restructuring and impairment charges, compared to 19.6%

EPS:

$(0.18) or $1.11 excluding restructuring and impairment charges, compared to $1.40

Stockholder Value

Dividend Payments:

$18.9 million

Stock Repurchases:

$10.0 million

     • $245.4 million remaining in authorization

Q1 and Full-year 2022 Outlook

Q1 2022 Revenue:

$560 to $590 million; (13) to (17)%

     • Approximately (2) to (3)% fx impact

Q1 2022 EPS:

$0.65 to $0.75; (18) to (28)%

2022 Revenue:

$2.66 to $2.77 billion; (1) to 3%

     • Approximately (1) to (2)% fx impact

2022 EPS:

$4.05 to $4.45; +42 to 56% on a reported basis, or (2) to 8% non-GAAP

"We are especially pleased with our adjusted earnings per share of $4.14 for the year and $1.11 for the quarter, driven by gross margin and operational improvements. Full year adjusted EPS results represent annual growth of 14 percent versus 2020 or 34 percent compared to 2019," added Mark Lawrence, chief financial officer. "During the quarter, we elected to exit our Grow Tech business and re-focus those resources on key strategic initiatives and growth objectives in our core business. We took a one-time pre-tax charge of $58.5 million and anticipate that substantially all the non-cash charges were incurred in the fourth quarter of 2021. As a result of these charges, our reported earnings per share was $2.86 for the year and $(0.18) for the quarter. Our 2022 outlook indicates that we plan to re-invest the bulk of the savings from the exit into technology that will further support our affiliates and drive long-term growth.

"Our 2022 revenue guidance is $2.66 to $2.77 billion with EPS of $4.05 to $4.45. First quarter projected revenue is $560 to $590 million with EPS of $0.65 to $0.75. Although our near-term guidance continues to be impacted by global uncertainty, we believe our strategic initiatives will enable stronger growth in the second half. We remain committed to driving operational improvements along the way toward our stated mid-term 13 percent operating income target," concluded Lawrence. 

Investor Day 

The Nu Skin Enterprises management team will host an investor day event today at noon (ET). To tune in to the webcast and view supplemental materials, visit Nu Skin's investor relations page at ir.nuskin.com when the event begins. A replay of the event, along with supplemental materials, will be available on the same page through March 2, 2022. 

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is a leading beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people live, look and feel their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature. Backed by more than 35 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Nu Skin operates in approximately 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business. Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children's health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world. For more information, visit nuskin.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that represent the company's current expectations and beliefs. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws and include, but are not limited to, statements of management's expectations regarding the company's performance, growth, shareholder value, vision, transformation, initiatives, product pipeline and product introductions, digital tools, customers and sales leaders, affiliates, strategies and initiatives; operational improvements, projections regarding revenue, expenses, operating income, earnings per share, foreign currency fluctuations, uses of cash and other financial items; statements of belief; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "outlook," "guidance," "remain," "become," "plan," "opportunity," "expand," "will," "would," "could," "may," "might," the negative of these words and other similar words.

The forward-looking statements and related assumptions involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any forward-looking statements or views expressed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • risk that epidemics, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and other crises could negatively impact our business;
  • adverse publicity related to the company's business, products, industry or any legal actions or complaints by the company's sales force or others;
  • risk that direct selling laws and regulations in any of the company's markets, including the United States and Mainland China, may be modified, interpreted or enforced in a manner that results in negative changes to the company's business model or negatively impacts its revenue, sales force or business, including through the interruption of sales activities, loss of licenses, increased scrutiny of sales force actions, imposition of fines, or any other adverse actions or events;
  • any failure of current or planned initiatives or products to generate interest among the company's sales force and customers and generate sponsoring and selling activities on a sustained basis;
  • political, legal, tax and regulatory uncertainties associated with operating in international markets, including Mainland China;
  • uncertainty regarding meeting restrictions and other government scrutiny in Mainland China, as well as negative media and consumer sentiment in Mainland China on our business operations and results;
  • risk of foreign-currency fluctuations and the currency translation impact on the company's business associated with these fluctuations;
  • uncertainties regarding the future financial performance of the businesses the company has acquired;
  • risks related to accurately predicting, delivering or maintaining sufficient quantities of products to support planned initiatives or launch strategies, and increased risk of inventory write-offs if the company over-forecasts demand for a product or changes its planned initiatives or launch strategies;
  • regulatory risks associated with the company's products, which could require the company to modify its claims or inhibit its ability to import or continue selling a product in a market if the product is determined to be a medical device or if the company is unable to register the product in a timely manner under applicable regulatory requirements;
  • unpredictable economic conditions and events globally, including trade policies and tariffs;
  • the company's future tax-planning initiatives; any prospective or retrospective increases in duties on the company's products imported into the company's markets outside of the United States; and any adverse results of tax audits or unfavorable changes to tax laws in the company's various markets; and
  • continued competitive pressures in the company's markets.

The company's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by a detailed discussion of associated risks set forth in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements set forth the company's beliefs as of the date that such information was first provided, and the company assumes no duty to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect any change except as required by law.

The following table sets forth revenue for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended

December 31,







Constant-

Currency



2021



2020



Change



Change

Nu Skin























Mainland China

$

130,708



$

172,442





(24)%





(26)%

Americas



144,000





140,586





2%





4%

South Korea



92,528





90,384





2%





8%

Southeast Asia/Pacific



90,313





99,589





(9)%





(8)%

EMEA



68,066





82,656





(18)%





(14)%

Japan



63,215





73,132





(14)%





(6)%

Hong Kong/Taiwan



47,816





45,864





4%





3%

Nu Skin other



(801)





(391)





(105)%





(105)%

Total Nu Skin



635,845





704,262





(10)%





(8)%

Rhyz Investments























Manufacturing



36,360





43,364





(16)%





(16)%

Grow Tech



957





567





69%





69%

Rhyz other



274

















Total Rhyz Investments



37,591





43,931





(14)%





(14)%

Total

$

673,436



$

748,193





(10)%





(8)%

The following table sets forth revenue for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):



Year Ended

December 31,







Constant-

Currency



2021



2020



Change



Change

Nu Skin























Mainland China

$

568,774



$

625,538





(9)%





(15)%

Americas



547,755





453,022





21%





20%

South Korea



354,252





326,478





9%





6%

Southeast Asia/Pacific



336,651





361,627





(7)%





(9)%

EMEA



283,200





230,246





23%





18%

Japan



266,216





273,681





(3)%





Hong Kong/Taiwan



162,611





161,117





1%





(2)%

Nu Skin other



1,549





(17)





9,212%





9,212%

Total Nu Skin



2,521,008





2,431,692





4%





1%

Rhyz Investments























Manufacturing



172,120





149,339





15%





15%

Grow Tech



2,104





903





133%





133%

Rhyz other



437

















Total Rhyz Investments



174,661





150,242





16%





16%

Total

$

2,695,669



$

2,581,934





4%





2%

The company's Customers and Sales Leaders statistics by segment as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 are presented in the following table:



2021



2020



% Increase (Decrease)



Customers



Sales Leaders



Customers



Sales Leaders



Customers



Sales Leaders

Mainland China



315,418





17,658





381,460





21,990





(17)%





(20)%

Americas



336,564





10,340





366,688





12,754





(8)%





(19)%

South Korea



146,354





7,108





158,953





7,059





(8)%





1%

Southeast Asia/Pacific



169,601





10,386





192,622





10,588





(12)%





(2)%

EMEA



210,414





6,124





258,587





7,063





(19)%





(13)%

Japan



122,813





5,872





128,400





6,318





(4)%





(7)%

Hong Kong/Taiwan



66,395





4,027





70,592





4,663





(6)%





(14)%

Total



1,367,559





61,515





1,557,302





70,435





(12)%





(13)%

"Customers" are persons who purchased products directly from the company during the previous three months. Our Customer numbers do not include consumers who purchase products directly from members of our sales force.

"Sales Leaders" are independent distributors, and sales employees and independent marketers in China, who achieve certain qualification requirements.

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

December 31,



 Years Ended

December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

























Revenue

$

673,436



$

748,193



$

2,695,669



$

2,581,934

Cost of sales



173,775





194,751





675,223





658,028

Gross profit



499,661





553,442





2,020,446





1,923,906

























Operating expenses:























Selling expenses



260,831





284,129





1,068,189





1,019,494

General and administrative expenses



166,641





180,616





666,395





646,848

Restructuring and impairment expenses



51,870









51,870





Total operating expenses



479,342





464,745





1,786,454





1,666,342

























Operating income



20,319





88,697





233,992





257,564

Other income (expense), net



(1,883)





2,736





(1,533)





(1,332)

























Income before provision for income taxes



18,436





91,433





232,459





256,232

Provision for income taxes



27,666





17,966





85,193





64,877

























Net income

$

(9,230)



$

73,467



$

147,266



$

191,355

























Net income per share:























Basic

$

(0.19)



$

1.44



$

2.93



$

3.66

Diluted

$

(0.18)



$

1.40



$

2.86



$

3.63

























Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000s):























Basic



49,862





50,971





50,193





52,296

Diluted



50,801





52,403





51,427





52,765

 

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands)





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

339,593



$

402,683

Current investments



15,221





21,216

Accounts receivable, net



41,299





63,370

Inventories, net



399,931





314,366

Prepaid expenses and other



76,906





101,563

 Total current assets



872,950





903,198













Property and equipment, net



453,674





468,181

Operating lease right-of-use assets



120,973





155,104

Goodwill



206,432





202,979

Other intangible assets, net



76,991





89,532

Other assets



175,460





138,082

Total assets

$

1,906,480



$

1,957,076













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$

49,993



$

66,174

Accrued expenses



372,201





446,682

Current portion of long-term debt



107,500





30,000

 Total current liabilities



529,694





542,856













Operating lease liabilities 



88,759





112,275

Long-term debt



268,781





305,393

Other liabilities



106,474





102,281

Total liabilities



993,708





1,062,805













Commitments and contingencies























Stockholders' equity:











Class A common stock – 500 million shares authorized, $0.001 par value, 90.6 million shares issued



91





91

Additional paid-in capital



601,703





579,801

Treasury stock, at cost – 40.7 million and 39.7 million shares



(1,526,860)





(1,461,593)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(73,896)





(64,768)

Retained earnings



1,911,734





1,840,740

Total stockholders' equity



912,772





894,271

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,906,480



$

1,957,076

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Constant-currency revenue change is a non-GAAP financial measure that removes the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the company's performance. It is calculated by translating the current period's revenue at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing that amount to the prior-year period's revenue. The company believes that constant-currency revenue change is useful to investors, lenders and analysts because such information enables them to gauge the impact of foreign-currency fluctuations on the company's revenue from period to period.

Gross margin, operating margin, income tax rate, earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share growth, each excluding impairment and restructuring charges, also are non-GAAP financial measures. Impairment and restructuring charges are not part of the ongoing operations of our underlying business. The company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors, lenders and analysts because removing the impact of impairment and restructuring charges facilitates period-to-period comparisons of the company's performance. Please see the reconciliations of these items to our gross margin, operating margin, income tax rate, earnings per share and earnings per share growth calculated under GAAP, below.

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Reconciliation of Earnings Per Share Excluding Impact of Restructuring and Impairment to GAAP Earnings Per Share

(in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended



Years Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

















Net income

$          (9,230)



$            73,467



$           147,266



$          191,335

Impact of restructuring and impairment:















        Restructuring and impairment

51,870





51,870



    Inventory write-off

6,656





6,656



       Income tax impact

6,933





6,933



Adjusted net income

$           56,229



$            73,467



$           212,725



$          191,335

















Diluted earnings per share

$            (0.18)



$                1.40



$                 2.86



$                3.63

Diluted earnings per share, excluding restructuring and impairment impact

$               1.11



$                1.40



$                 4.14



$                3.63

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000s):

50,801



52,403



51,427



52,765

















 

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Reconciliation of Earnings Per Share Growth Rate Excluding Impact of Restructuring and Impairment to GAAP Earnings Per Share

(in thousands, except per share amounts)







Years Ended





December 31,





2021



2020



2019















Net income



$           147,266



$          191,335



$          173,553

Impact of restructuring and impairment:













        Restructuring and impairment



51,870





    Inventory write-off



6,656





       Income tax impact



6,933





Adjusted net income



$           212,725



$          191,335



$          173,553















Diluted earnings per share



$                 2.86



$                3.63



$                3.10

Diluted earnings per share, excluding restructuring and impairment impact



$                 4.14



$                3.63



$                3.10















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000s):



51,427



52,765



55,927















2021 annual growth rate













Earnings per share, growth rate



(21)%









Earnings per share, growth rate, excluding restructuring and impairment impact



14%



















2021 growth over 2019











Earnings per share, growth rate



(8)%









Earnings per share, growth rate, excluding restructuring and impairment impact



34%







 

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Reconciliation of Gross Margin Excluding Impact of Restructuring and Impairment to GAAP Gross Margin

(in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended



Years Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

















Gross Profit

$         499,661



$          553,442



$        2,020,446



$       1,923,906

Impact of restructuring and impairment:















    Inventory write-off

6,656





6,656



Adjusted Gross Profit

$         506,317



$          553,442



$        2,027,102



$       1,923,906

















Gross margin

74.2%



74.0%



75.0%



74.5%

Gross margin, excluding restructuring and impairment impact

75.2%



74.0%



75.2%



74.5%

















Revenue

$        673,436



$          748,193



$        2,695,669



$       2,581,934

 

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Reconciliation of Operating Margin Excluding Impact of Restructuring to GAAP Operating Margin

(in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended



Years Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

















Operating income

$           20,319



$            88,697



$           233,992



$          257,564

Impact of restructuring and impairment:















        Restructuring and impairment

51,870





51,870



    Inventory write-off

6,656





6,656



Adjusted operating income

$           78,845



$            88,697



$           292,518



$          257,564

















Operating margin

3.0%



11.9%



8.7%



10.0%

Operating margin, excluding restructuring and impairment impact

11.7%



11.9%



10.9%



10.0%

















Revenue

$        673,436



$          748,193



$        2,695,669



$       2,581,934

 

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate Excluding Impact of Restructuring to GAAP Effective Tax Rate

(in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended



Years Ended



December 31,



December 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

















Provision for income taxes

$           27,666



$            17,966



$             85,193



$          64,877

Impact of restructuring on tax provision

(6,933)





(6,933)



Provision for income taxes, excluding impact of restructuring

$           20,733



$            17,966



$             78,260



$            64,877

















Income before provision for income taxes

$           18,436



$           91,433



$           232,459



$          256,232

Impact of restructuring and impairment:















        Restructuring and impairment

51,870





51,870



       Inventory write-off

6,656





6,656



Income before provision for income taxes, excluding restructuring and impairment impact

$           76,962



$            91,433



$           290,985



$          256,232

















Effective tax rate

150.1%



19.6%



36.6%



25.3%

Effective tax rate, excluding restructuring and impairment impact

26.9%



19.6%



26.9%



25.3%

 

