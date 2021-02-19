FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certrec, a leading regulatory compliance provider for NRC and NERC regulatory compliance announced today that Lance Sterling has joined its Office of New Plant team as Senior Project Manager.
"We are delighted to welcome Lance to the Office of New Plant team," said Certrec's Executive Director of Business Planning, Chip Perkins. "Lance is an esteemed energy professional in the nuclear industry and we are confident he will be valuable in achieving our company goals."
Mr. Sterling has more than three decades of experience in engineering, nuclear operations, and compliance. In his previous role as Regulatory Affairs Manager at South Texas Project Electric Generation Station, he was responsible for ensuring regulatory programs were in compliance with all federal and state regulatory requirements.
"Certrec is a company that earned a reputation for being innovative problem solvers. I'm eager to be a part of a team that is so instrumental to the future of nuclear energy and the licensing of new SMRs and non-light water reactor designs," Sterling said.
In his new role at Certrec, Lance will be responsible for New Reactor Business Development. He will collaborate with clients to move small modular reactor and other advanced nuclear reactor designs through the licensing process for approval. Certrec successfully manages licensing applications such as DCDs, COLAs, and ESPs. Following the success of its contributions to a recent SMR design and license, Certrec is expanding its new plant services.
Founded in 1988, Certrec is a regulatory compliance and advanced information technology service provider with more than 1,500 cumulative years of energy industry and IT experience, helping clients manage the regulatory process to their advantage.
Certrec's Office of NERC Compliance (ONC), Office of Licensing and Compliance (OLC), and Office of New Plant (ONP) solutions are used by nuclear, fossil, solar, and wind facilities and Registered Entities across the United States when complying with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) compliance and licensing standards.
Certrec is ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified, ensuring that its regulatory compliance web-tools and facilities comply with an internationally recognized standard of best practices regarding business, cyber and physical security and control. Also, Certrec successfully completed a Type 2 SOC 2 examination where the scope of Document Management and Regulatory Services was examined against the Trust Services principles of Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. Certrec is committed to undergoing similar required annual examinations and audits to maintain or exceed current levels of service.
