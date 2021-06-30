VANCOUVER, Wash., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuna Baby Essentials is the premiere brand for luxury baby gear to fit parents needs  throughout parenthood. Now, they're gearing up to expand their operations in the United States with the grand opening of a new distribution center and office space.

The 289,000 square foot building will be unveiled on June 30th at 3pm. Owner, Kenny Chang and Global President, Brad Bickley will perform the ribbon cutting, along with Vancouver Mayor, Anne McEnerny-Ogle. The space was purchased in June 2020, with  approximately $6M spent on improvements done by Perlo Construction.

"Family means the world to us and we see our employees as family. " said Steve Gerhart, Product Development Vice President.  "We're excited to have a new distribution center and office space that represents this status-quo for our hardworking employees in the US. It provides us with more space to expand our offerings to our loyal customers."

Nuna is excited to now offer their employees 11,500sft of offices and a 3,000 sqft weight room.

Nuna first started in the US with a small 30,000 square feet  distribution center in Vancouver, WA in November 2012. During the past nine years, production skyrocketed as Nuna quickly outgrew their space and moved into a  98,400sft concrete building in November of 2015. They poured $2M of renovations into the building and have a pending sale on the property.

For more information please visit https://nunababy.com/usa.

Media contact Julie Stern/nuna@brilliantprm.com/860-805-4988

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuna-leads-the-way-in-baby-gear-ingenuity-with-distribution-center-expansion-301323377.html

SOURCE Nuna

