NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NuSachi, Inc. has named Margaret Dolan, formerly president and CEO of public-private partnership Launch Tennessee, as the company's first independent member of its Board of Directors. Dolan brings a unique range of financial, executive and civic experience to help NuSachi solidify its vertically integrated and traceable, medical-grade hemp supply chain. The addition of Dolan comes as NuSachi seeks to close its second round of funding before year-end.
"The future of this plant from the tip of the flower to the bottom of the root, from its health and wellness applications to its industrial fiber and cellulosic applications makes it unrivaled to anything I've seen in my professional lifetime," said Dolan. "I'm particularly proud because NuSachi is committed to science and partnering with regulators to set the bar for transparency, quality and high standards in a nascent industry."
The company's board, leadership and investors recognize the importance of bringing strong business and ethics practices to this emerging sector. Creating value for Tennesseans across the entire spectrum, from scientists, to farmers, to field workers, to manufactures, to retailers – the entire supply chain. This holds enormous economic potential for the entire state, including many distressed counties.
"We're beyond excited that a seasoned professional of Margaret's caliber shares our vision and has opted into our journey to optimize this powerful raw material and source of sustainability, health and wellness," said Mark Montgomery, CEO and Co-founder, NuSachi. "We're rapidly positioning our company for what the future will reward - high-quality organic hemp products made in Tennessee."
Currently a principal at neil Strategies, LLC, an independent consultancy practice, Dolan has a wide variety of executive leadership experience, including having served as President and CEO of Launch Tennessee, Managing Director for AuthEX, President and CEO of LocalShares, LLC, President and CEO, Saint Thomas Health Foundations, Executive Vice President for Institutional Advancement, Saint Thomas Health, and over two decades at Ingram Industries Inc. where she advanced to VP of Community Relations. She is a certified public accountant and began her career at KPMG.
Dolan graduated from the University of Tennessee with a B.S. in Business Administration and earned her MBA from Vanderbilt. A member of the International Women's Forum and the Rotary Club of Nashville, the Junior League of Nashville, and a graduate of Leadership Nashville and Leadership Tennessee, she currently serves on the boards of the Memorial Foundation and the United Way of Greater Nashville. Her previous board service includes the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Tennessee Business Roundtable, and many others.
