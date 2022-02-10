MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a thorough research and diagnostic process on the effectiveness of GlutaDose®, an antioxidant and immune-support product available in liquid form, U.S.-based NutraDose Labs, LLC has acquired the trademarked product from FDA-registered contract manufacturing plant New Vision Pharmaceuticals. NutraDose Labs will continue to produce the nutraceutical at New Vision's Tamarac facility in South Florida.
NutraDose Labs is an innovative dietary supplement company that integrates formulators and manufacturers from Europe and America. The development team at NutraDose Labs specializes in creating bioactive phytonutrients of the highest quality, integrating the Glutathione molecule as the main element, an essential antioxidant, and regulator of the immune system.
"With the acquisition of the brand, NutraDose Labs plans to continue its expansion and distribution of GlutaDose® on a global scale, beginning in the United States and Latin America," says CEO Xavier Pérez Planas. A pharmacist with more than 20 years of experience in commercial relations within the pharmaceutical industry in Europe, America, and Asia, Planas offers advice for selling and developing new businesses to producers of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API).
As part of its growth plan for GlutaDose®, NutraDose Labs has the support of Beyond Total Branding (beyond-group.com), a creative and production hub, and the marketing strategist behind the GlutaDose® brand. Beyond will lead the advertising and communication push for the product relaunch, focusing on actively having its ear to the ground regarding the needs and interests of Glutathione consumers.
GlutaDose® is a nutraceutical bioactive complex composed of Glutathione, Acerola, and Zinc that supports the immune system and the body's detoxification processes while also helping to maintain energy levels. Available for oral consumption for greater absorption and effectiveness, GlutaDose® is packaged in single-dose, disposable vials ready for use.
GlutaDose® is available safely only through official purchasing channels: its website, https://www.glutadose.com; Amazon's official store; and authorized distributors. NutraDose Labs CEO Planas iterates that any other distribution or sales channel is considered unofficial and, therefore, comes without the brand's guarantee or certification of quality and effectiveness.
Media Contact
Xavier Perez, Nutradose Labs LLC, 1 8448885776, admin@glutadose.com
SOURCE Nutradose Labs LLC