NutriAg

NutriAg

 By NutriAg

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NutriAg Ltd, a leading innovator and supplier of plant nutrient and agricultural technology solutions, is pleased to welcome Chris Lufkin as Director of Sales for Midwest, Northwest US and Western Canada.

Chris is a seasoned veteran in the agricultural industry and brings a broad range of sales leadership experience to NutriAg. Chris's many years of experience includes sales team development and management, market acceleration with specialty fertilizers and agronomic sales. Chris holds a B.S. and M.S. degrees from Michigan State University. 

"Chris has a proven track record in sales growth and building long-term business relationships," said Antony Hand, Chief Commercial Officer. "He strongly believes we are here to serve the customer and help deliver the best possible outcome for their crop."

For More information

Terry Kukle

PR@nutriag.com

Related Images

chris-lufkin.jpg

Chris Lufkin

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutriag-supports-its-growth-with-the-appointment-of-chris-lufkin-as-director-of-sales-for-midwest-northwest-us-and-western-canada-301341445.html

SOURCE NutriAg

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.