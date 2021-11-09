SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Third Quarter 2021
- Net sales decreased 8.3% to $270.8 million, on a reported and constant currency basis, compared to the prior year period;
- GAAP operating margin of (2.4%); Non-GAAP operating margin of 11.2%; and
- GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.42; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.32.
"The third quarter presented unexpected challenges for elective surgical procedures due to the negative impact from the resurgence of COVID-19 and healthcare staffing shortages," said J. Christopher Barry, chief executive officer of NuVasive. "Despite these external factors, our strategy remains unchanged. The Company is well-positioned with multiple vectors of growth to create increased value for our stakeholders in 2022 and beyond. With the recent Pulse commercial launch and continued adoption of our C360 portfolio—highlighted by the Simplify Cervical Disc—I am confident in our ability to further transform surgery, advance care, and change patient lives around the world."
Third Quarter 2021 Results
NuVasive reported third quarter 2021 total net sales of $270.8 million, an 8.3% decrease on a reported and constant currency basis, compared to $295.3 million in the prior year period. Third quarter 2021 total net sales were driven by new product introductions in the spine portfolio and International performance. These third quarter results were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic, healthcare staffing shortages, and NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics product availability.
For the third quarter of 2021, GAAP gross profit was $182.2 million and $197.0 million on a non-GAAP basis, compared to GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit of $210.6 million in the prior year period. GAAP gross margin was 67.3% and 72.7% on a non-GAAP basis, compared to GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 71.3% in the prior year period.
For the third quarter of 2021, GAAP net loss was $21.6 million or diluted loss per share of $0.42, compared to GAAP net income of $5.9 million or diluted earnings per share of $0.11 in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income was $16.9 million or diluted earnings per share of $0.32, compared to non-GAAP net income of $28.3 million or diluted earnings per share of $0.55 in the prior year period.
Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $234.6 million as of September 30, 2021.
A full reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables of this press release and in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.
Updated Financial Guidance
The Company lowered its full-year 2021 financial guidance based on year-to-date performance and as a result of the unanticipated variability in elective surgical volumes due to the impact of COVID-19 and healthcare staffing shortages:
2021 financial guidance range*
Current guidance
Prior guidance
Net sales
$1.132 billion−$1.142 billion
$1.190 billion−$1.210 billion
Non-GAAP operating margin
12.5%−12.9%
14.4%−14.9%
Non-GAAP diluted EPS
$1.73−$1.83
$2.25−$2.35
*Prior guidance reflects the range provided July 28, 2021. Current guidance reflects the range provided November 9, 2021.
Please see our Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance included in this release for a reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.
Share Repurchase Program Extension and Increase
The NuVasive Board of Directors has approved a one-year extension of the Company's previously announced share repurchase program and increased the share repurchase authorization. As a result, the Company is now authorized to repurchase up to $100.0 million dollars of its common stock through December 31, 2022. Under this program, the Company may repurchase stock from time to time, in amounts, at prices, and at such times the Company deems appropriate, subject to market conditions, legal requirements, and other considerations.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive has approximately 2,700 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information
Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization of intangible assets, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring charges, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, inventory charges associated with product withdrawals, certain foreign currency impacts and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses from strategic investments, gains and losses from changes in fair value of derivatives, non-cash interest expense (excluding debt issuance cost) and other significant one-time items. Management also uses certain non-GAAP measures which are intended to exclude the impact of foreign exchange currency fluctuations. The measure constant currency utilizes an exchange rate that eliminates fluctuations when calculating financial performance numbers. The Company also uses measures such as free cash flow, which represents cash flow from operations less cash used in the acquisition and disposition of capital. Additionally, the Company uses an adjusted EBITDA measure which represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring charges, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, inventory charges associated with product withdrawals, certain foreign currency impacts and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses on strategic investments, gains and losses from changes in fair value of derivatives and other significant one-time items.
Management calculates the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this earnings release excluding these costs and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to enable it to further and more consistently analyze the period-to-period financial performance of its core business operations. Management believes that providing investors with these non-GAAP measures gives them additional information to enable them to assess, in the same way management assesses, the Company's current and future continuing operations. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Set forth below in the financial tables accompanying this press release are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Forward-Looking Statements
NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release or made on the investor conference call referenced herein that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, this news release contains selected financial results from the third quarter 2021, as well as projections for 2021 financial guidance and expectations regarding longer-term financial performance. The Company's results for the third quarter 2021 are prior to the completion of review and audit procedures by the Company's external auditors and are subject to adjustment. In addition, the Company's projections for 2021 financial guidance and expectations regarding longer-term financial performance represent initial estimates, and are subject to the risk of being inaccurate because of the preliminary nature of the forecasts, the risk of further adjustment, or unanticipated difficulty in selling products or generating expected profitability. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and financial results; the Company's ability to maintain operations to support its customers and patients in the near-term and to capitalize on future growth opportunities; risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons and hospitals, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products, the Company's ability to adequately manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.
NuVasive, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(unaudited)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales:
Products
$ 247,061
$ 267,571
$ 759,275
$ 685,922
Services
23,775
27,711
77,638
72,853
Total net sales
270,836
295,282
836,913
758,775
Cost of sales (excluding below amortization of intangible assets):
Products
69,609
66,049
181,495
182,067
Services
19,043
18,584
57,248
54,936
Total cost of sales
88,652
84,633
238,743
237,003
Gross profit
182,184
210,649
598,170
521,772
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
146,056
146,260
449,407
402,935
Research and development
23,405
20,404
67,393
58,067
Amortization of intangible assets
14,805
13,826
43,230
39,150
Purchase of in-process research and development
—
—
—
1,011
Business transition costs
4,551
3,107
21,688
2,541
Total operating expenses
188,817
183,597
581,718
503,704
Interest and other expense, net:
Interest income
23
271
119
1,306
Interest expense
(4,320)
(21,123)
(16,738)
(49,164)
Other (expense) income, net
(13,082)
251
(24,339)
(18,819)
Total interest and other expense, net
(17,379)
(20,601)
(40,958)
(66,677)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(24,012)
6,451
(24,506)
(48,609)
Income tax benefit (expense)
2,373
(579)
(2,844)
9,764
Consolidated net (loss) income
$ (21,639)
$ 5,872
$ (27,350)
$ (38,845)
Net (loss) income per share:
Basic
$ (0.42)
$ 0.11
$ (0.53)
$ (0.76)
Diluted
$ (0.42)
$ 0.11
$ (0.53)
$ (0.76)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
51,669
51,261
51,539
51,440
Diluted
51,669
51,805
51,539
51,440
NuVasive, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except par value data)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 234,578
$ 856,869
Short-term marketable securities
—
173,145
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $21,756 and $20,631, respectively
199,366
207,071
Inventory, net
311,414
300,623
Prepaid income taxes
5,623
4,727
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
19,380
19,749
Total current assets
770,361
1,562,184
Property and equipment, net
302,195
286,369
Intangible assets, net
256,416
152,264
Goodwill
633,121
559,553
Operating lease right-of-use assets
104,590
102,270
Deferred tax assets
48,851
15,755
Restricted cash and investments
1,494
1,494
Other assets
17,005
13,193
Total assets
$ 2,134,033
$ 2,693,082
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$ 110,796
$ 110,401
Contingent consideration liabilities
7,468
7,289
Accrued payroll and related expenses
65,741
63,421
Operating lease liabilities
9,627
7,875
Income tax liabilities
1,730
2,073
Senior convertible notes
—
645,303
Total current liabilities
195,362
836,362
Long-term senior convertible notes
883,180
766,226
Deferred tax liabilities
2,683
2,807
Operating lease liabilities
113,128
111,634
Contingent consideration liabilities
93,584
29,752
Other long-term liabilities
21,900
22,686
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable equity component of senior convertible notes
—
4,697
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, none outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2021
63
62
Additional paid-in capital
1,425,242
1,550,001
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,309)
(7,585)
Retained earnings
82,444
45,322
Treasury stock at cost; 6,672 shares and 6,569 shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020,
(676,244)
(668,882)
Total equity
824,196
918,918
Total liabilities and equity
$ 2,134,033
$ 2,693,082
NuVasive, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(unaudited)
2021
2020
Operating activities:
Consolidated net loss
$ (27,350)
$ (38,845)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
111,818
106,097
Amortization of non-cash interest
6,672
33,714
Stock-based compensation
17,972
9,806
Reserves on current assets
25,418
44,927
Purchase of in-process research and development
—
1,011
Net (gain) loss on strategic investments
(2,101)
278
Net loss on change in fair value of derivatives
—
12,301
Net loss from foreign currency adjustments
26,572
6,207
Other non-cash adjustments
15,396
7,692
Deferred income taxes
(5,211)
(6,257)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
4,142
2,388
Inventory
(29,266)
(37,523)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(367)
(1,620)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(779)
10,176
Accrued payroll and related expenses
3,021
(33,529)
Income taxes
(1,167)
(3,625)
Net cash provided by operating activities
144,770
113,198
Investing activities:
Acquisition of Simplify Medical, net of cash acquired
(149,463)
—
Payment of contingent consideration for Simplify Medical
(45,850)
—
Acquisitions and investments
(500)
1,132
Purchases of intangible assets
(1,200)
(3,810)
Purchases of property and equipment
(85,630)
(77,857)
Purchases of marketable securities
—
(207,695)
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
127,023
—
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
46,000
—
Other investing activities
(819)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(110,439)
(288,230)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
3,803
3,871
Purchases of treasury stock
(7,309)
(79,680)
Payment of contingent consideration
(3)
(7,053)
Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net of issuance costs
—
873,890
Proceeds from sale of warrants
—
93,915
Purchases of convertible note hedges
—
(147,825)
Payments upon settlement of senior convertible notes
(649,426)
—
Other financing activities
(1,038)
(1,405)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(653,973)
735,713
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(2,649)
829
(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(622,291)
561,510
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
858,363
214,528
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 236,072
$ 776,038
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)
Gross Profit
Operating (Loss) Profit
Net (Loss) Income
Diluted EPS
Diluted WASO8
Net (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
Reported GAAP
$ 182,184
$ (6,633)
$ (21,639)
$ (0.42)
51,669
$ (21,639)
% of net sales
67.3%
(2.4%)
Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions1
557
557
557
557
Inventory charges associated with product withdrawals2
14,215
14,215
14,215
14,215
Amortization of intangible assets
14,805
14,805
Litigation related expenses and settlements3
762
762
762
Business transition costs4
4,551
4,551
4,551
European medical device regulation5
2,132
2,132
2,132
Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts6
10,280
10,280
Tax effect of adjustments7
(8,775)
Interest expense/(income), net
4,297
Income tax benefit
(2,373)
Depreciation and amortization
37,864
Non-cash stock-based compensation
4,965
Adjusted Non-GAAP
$ 196,956
$ 30,389
$ 16,888
$ 0.32
52,268
$ 55,611
% of net sales
72.7%
11.2%
20.5%
1Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold.
2Represents charges for inventory write-offs associated with the Company's product withdrawals. During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company made a determination to withdraw certain products marketed and sold by its wholly-owned subsidiary, NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics.
3Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property.
4Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities.
5Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.
6Represents non-cash adjustments to acquisition-related intercompany balances and contingent consideration liabilities held in a foreign currency.
7Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate.
8Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)
Gross Profit
Operating Profit
Net (Loss) Income
Diluted EPS
Diluted WASO8
Net (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
Reported GAAP
$ 598,170
$ 16,452
$ (27,350)
$ (0.53)
51,539
$ (27,350)
% of net sales
71.5%
2.0%
Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions1
1,299
1,299
1,299
1,299
Inventory charges associated with product withdrawals2
14,215
14,215
14,215
14,215
Amortization of intangible assets
43,230
43,230
Litigation related expenses and settlements3
4,010
4,010
4,010
Business transition costs4
21,688
21,688
21,688
European medical device regulation5
5,696
5,696
5,696
Net gain on strategic investments
(2,101)
(2,101)
Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts6
23,673
23,673
Tax effect of adjustments7
(17,269)
Interest expense/(income), net
16,619
Income tax expense
2,844
Depreciation and amortization
111,818
Non-cash stock-based compensation
17,972
Adjusted Non-GAAP
$ 613,684
$ 106,590
$ 67,091
$ 1.29
52,184
$ 190,383
% of net sales
73.3%
12.7%
22.7%
1Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold.
2Represents charges for inventory write-offs associated with the Company's product withdrawals. During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company made a determination to withdraw certain products marketed and sold by its wholly-owned subsidiary, NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics.
3Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property.
4Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities.
5Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.
6Represents non-cash adjustments to acquisition-related intercompany balances and contingent consideration liabilities held in a foreign currency.
7Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate.
8Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)
Gross Profit
Operating Profit
Net Income
Diluted EPS
Diluted WASO5
Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Reported GAAP
$ 210,649
$ 27,052
$ 5,872
$ 0.11
51,805
$ 5,872
% of net sales
71.3%
9.2%
Amortization of intangible assets
13,826
13,826
Litigation related expenses and settlements1
1,396
1,396
1,396
Business transition costs2
3,107
3,107
3,107
European medical device regulation3
1,149
1,149
1,149
Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes
12,683
Net gain on strategic investments
(1,132)
(1,132)
Tax effect of adjustments4
(8,575)
Interest expense/(income), net
20,852
Income tax expense
579
Depreciation and amortization
35,959
Non-cash stock-based compensation
7,572
Adjusted Non-GAAP
$ 210,649
$ 46,530
$ 28,326
$ 0.55
51,805
$ 75,354
% of net sales
71.3%
15.8%
25.5%
1Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property.
2Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities.
3Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.
4Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate.
5Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)
Gross Profit
Operating Profit
Net (Loss) Income
Diluted EPS
Diluted WASO7
Net (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
Reported GAAP
$ 521,772
$ 18,068
$ (38,845)
$ (0.76)
51,440
$ (38,845)
% of net sales
68.8%
2.4%
Amortization of intangible assets
39,150
39,150
Litigation related expenses and settlements1
5,686
5,686
5,686
Business transition costs2
2,541
2,541
2,541
Purchase of in-process research and development3
1,011
1,011
1,011
European medical device regulation4
4,079
4,079
4,079
Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes
28,022
Net loss on strategic investments
278
278
Net loss recognized on change in fair value of derivatives5
12,301
12,301
Tax effect of adjustments6
(20,834)
Interest expense/(income), net
47,858
Income tax benefit
(9,764)
Depreciation and amortization
106,097
Non-cash stock-based compensation
9,751
Adjusted Non-GAAP
$ 521,772
$ 70,535
$ 33,389
$ 0.64
52,033
$ 140,993
% of net sales
68.8%
9.3%
18.6%
1Represents expenses associated with certain ongoing litigation matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property.
2Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities.
3Purchase of an in-process research and development asset which had no future alternative use.
4Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.
5Represents the net change in fair value of the Company's derivative asset and liability associated with the 2023 Notes.
6Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate.
7Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.
Full-Year 2021 Financial Guidance
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP EPS
2021 Guidance Range1,2
2020 Actuals1
Prior
Current
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
$(0.72)
$ 0.54 - 0.64
$ (0.40) - (0.30)
Impact of change to diluted share count3
0.01
0.00 - 0.05
0.00 - 0.05
Amortization of intangible assets
0.99
1.09 - 1.14
1.09 - 1.14
Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes4
0.79
-
-
European medical device regulation5
0.15
0.17 - 0.22
0.17 - 0.22
Inventory charges associated with product withdrawals6
-
-
0.27
Other7
0.60
0.72 - 0.77
0.95 - 1.00
Tax effect of adjustments8
(0.59)
(0.38) - (0.33)
(0.47) - (0.42)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$1.23
$ 2.25 - 2.35
$ 1.73 - 1.83
1Data has been intentionally rounded and may not sum.
2Prior guidance reflects the range provided July 28, 2021. Current guidance reflects the range provided November 9, 2021.
3Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.
4Discontinuation of debt discount accretion for our Senior Convertible Notes resulting from adopting ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2021.
5Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.
6Represents charges for inventory write-offs associated with the Company's product withdrawals. During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company made a determination to withdraw certain products marketed and sold by its wholly-owned subsidiary, NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics.
7Include costs primarily associated with litigation related expenses and settlements, non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts, net loss recognized on change in fair value of derivatives and business transition costs. See Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables within respective earnings releases for further detail.
8Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate.
Full-Year 2021 Financial Guidance
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Operating Margin %
2021 Guidance Range1,2
2020 Actuals1
Prior
Current
GAAP Operating Margin %
3.7%
6.5% - 7.0%
2.8% - 3.2%
Amortization of intangible assets
4.9%
4.7% - 4.9%
5.0% - 5.2%
European medical device regulation3
0.7%
0.7% - 0.9%
0.7% - 0.9%
Inventory charges associated with product withdrawals4
-
-
1.2%
Other5
1.8%
2.2% - 2.4%
2.5% - 2.7%
Non-GAAP Operating Margin %
11.1%
14.4% - 14.9%
12.5% - 12.9%
1Data has been intentionally rounded and may not sum.
2Prior guidance reflects the range provided July 28, 2021. Current guidance reflects the range provided November 9, 2021.
3Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.
4Represents charges for inventory write-offs associated with the Company's product withdrawals. During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company made a determination to withdraw certain products marketed and sold by its wholly-owned subsidiary, NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics.
5Include costs primarily associated with litigation related expenses and settlements, purchase of in-process research and development, and business transition costs. See Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables within respective earnings releases for further detail.
