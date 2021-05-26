NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today announced that David Hung, M.D., founder and chief executive officer of Nuvation Bio, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET.
The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.nuvationbio.com. The webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the live event.
About Nuvation Bio
Nuvation Bio is a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates. Nuvation Bio's proprietary portfolio includes six novel and mechanistically distinct oncology therapeutic product candidates, each targeting some of the most difficult-to-treat types of cancer. Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world's leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.nuvationbio.com.
Nuvation Bio Investor Contact:
Nuvation Bio Media Contact:
Argot Partners
Leo Vartorella
