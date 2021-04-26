LONGMONT, Colo., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lean Vintner's story is about the wineries they assist, the relationships they develop along the way, the services they provide, and the results they accomplish. Lean Vintner focuses on eliminating non-value-added activities, providing enhancements in productivity, quality and safety while being regulatory compliant.
Liubomir Popovici, Founder and President of Lean Vintner stated, "Our team is excited to join NuVerge. Their NuTrax™ for Wine and NuTrax™ for Agriculture products, which we contributed to developing along the way, are specifically designed for these industries. We look forward to assisting NuVerge to expand their product footprint while continuing to deliver high-value industry-specific consulting services."
NuTrax™ for Wine and NuTrax™ for Agriculture are NuVerge industry solutions built for the Wine & Beverage and Agriculture industries. The solutions are built on next-generation SaaS + PaaS application technologies with accelerators and pre-configurations that jump-start your next strategic Enterprise-Grade Wine & Beverage applications move. This next-generation software and technology will accelerate business process automation and digital transformation for our clients.
"When you want to achieve winery operations excellence, you hire Lean Vintner! Lean Vintner is making a positive impact in the Wine Industry through its expert consulting, elevating their client business resilience through excellence in winery operations. Their focus on eliminating non-value-added activities, providing enhancements in productivity, quality and safety while being regulatory compliant will enrich our consulting and significantly improve our NuTrax for Wine™ product offerings." said Mark Goedde, President & CEO.
About NuVerge
Established in 2018, NuVerge is a Global Reseller of Nextworld™ ERP Applications and Nextbot™ (a No-Code platform for business process automation). NuVerge is committed to leveraging Next Generation Business Software and Technologies that focuses on digital transformation and accelerated process automation. The NuVerge Strategy is simple; assist our clients in the untethering of legacy software while improving their organizational performance and growing their business at an unprecedented pace.
NuVerge is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado, and serves its North American client base from its East and West regional offices. Please visit http://www.nuverge.com for additional information.
About Lean Vintner:
Lean Vintner is an Ontario based consulting firm specializing in providing Vintners with Continuous Improvement and Winemaking consulting services using Lean Production tools and concepts. Our story is about the wineries we assist, the relationships we develop along the way, the services we provide , and the results we accomplish.
