RESTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 of $332.1 million, or $86.44 per diluted share.  Net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 increased 29% and 33%, respectively, when compared to 2020 third quarter net income of $256.5 million, or $65.11 per diluted share.  Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $2.40 billion, an increase of 20% from $1.99 billion in the third quarter of 2020. 

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, consolidated revenues were $6.72 billion, a 29% increase from $5.19 billion reported in 2020.  Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $902.1 million, an increase of 51% when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020.  Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $231.75, an increase of 51% from $153.03 per diluted share for 2020.

Homebuilding

New orders in the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 22% to 5,201 units, when compared to 6,681 units in the third quarter of 2020.  The average sales price of new orders in the third quarter of 2021 was $442,000, an increase of 15% when compared with the third quarter of 2020.  The cancellation rate in the third quarter of 2021 was 9% compared to 12% in the third quarter of 2020.  Settlements in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 10% to 5,683 units, compared to 5,180 units in the third quarter of 2020.  Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of September 30, 2021 was flat on a unit basis at 12,145 units and increased on a dollar basis by 15% to $5.37 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of September 30, 2020.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.34 billion in the third quarter of 2021 increased by 22% compared to homebuilding revenues of $1.92 billion in the third quarter of 2020.  Gross profit margin in the third quarter of 2021 increased to 22.2%, compared to 20.0% in the third quarter of 2020.  Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $395.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 47% when compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the third quarter of 2021 totaled $1.62 billion, an increase of 17% when compared to the third quarter of 2020.  Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $39.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 25% when compared to $51.8 million in the third quarter of 2020.  This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in secondary marketing gains.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 23.5% and 22.5%, respectively, compared to 20.2% and 13.9% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.  The effective tax rates in each period were favorably impacted by the recognition of an income tax benefit related to excess tax benefits from stock option exercises totaling $9.2 million and $37.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, and $17.8 million and $80.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Other Matters - COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on all facets of our business.  Our primary focus as we face this challenge is to do everything we can to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees, customers and trade partners.  In each of our markets, we continue to operate in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state and local health department guidelines, which has resulted in significant changes to the way we conduct business. 

Although current demand for new homes is strong, there remains uncertainty regarding the extent and timing of disruption to our business that may result from COVID-19 and related governmental actions.  There is also uncertainty as to the effects of economic relief efforts on the U.S. economy, unemployment, consumer confidence, demand for our homes and the mortgage market, including lending standards and secondary mortgage markets. We are unable to predict the extent to which this will impact our operational and financial performance including the impact of future developments such as the duration and spread of COVID-19, corresponding governmental actions, and the impact of such on our employees, customers and trade partners.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments:  homebuilding and mortgage banking.  The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-three metropolitan areas in fourteen states and Washington, D.C.  For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology.  All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations.  Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: the impact of COVID-19 on the economy; general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control.  NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

 

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)







Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020



















Homebuilding:

















Revenues



$

2,336,615





$

1,920,751





$

6,524,886





$

5,065,216



Other income



1,496





1,988





4,714





9,732



Cost of sales



(1,817,939)





(1,536,044)





(5,117,065)





(4,115,280)



Selling, general and administrative



(112,226)





(105,741)





(347,051)





(318,610)



Operating income



407,946





280,954





1,065,484





641,058



Interest expense



(12,838)





(11,309)





(38,694)





(26,689)



Homebuilding income



395,108





269,645





1,026,790





614,369





















Mortgage Banking:

















Mortgage banking fees



59,025





69,261





195,798





127,692



Interest income



2,336





2,222





6,577





6,545



Other income



1,022





887





2,877





2,215



General and administrative



(22,959)





(20,180)





(67,228)





(57,149)



Interest expense



(405)





(378)





(1,216)





(1,009)



Mortgage banking income



39,019





51,812





136,808





78,294





















Income before taxes



434,127





321,457





1,163,598





692,663



Income tax expense



(102,046)





(64,991)





(261,460)





(96,419)





















Net income



$

332,081





$

256,466





$

902,138





$

596,244





















Basic earnings per share



$

93.25





$

69.19





$

249.30





$

161.85





















Diluted earnings per share



$

86.44





$

65.11





$

231.75





$

153.03





















Basic weighted average shares outstanding



3,561





3,706





3,619





3,684





















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



3,842





3,939





3,893





3,896



 

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)















September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

ASSETS









Homebuilding:









Cash and cash equivalents



$

2,681,110





$

2,714,720



Restricted cash



41,820





28,912



Receivables



22,525





18,299



Inventory:









Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers



1,697,959





1,484,936



Unsold lots and housing units



130,427





123,197



Land under development



8,151





62,790



Building materials and other



26,988





38,159







1,863,525





1,709,082













Contract land deposits, net



453,255





387,628



Property, plant and equipment, net



55,253





57,786



Operating lease right-of-use assets



60,605





53,110



Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net



41,580





41,580



Other assets



211,557





203,399







5,431,230





5,214,516



Mortgage Banking:









Cash and cash equivalents



21,999





63,547



Restricted cash



2,860





2,334



Mortgage loans held for sale, net



287,525





449,760



Property and equipment, net



3,948





4,544



Operating lease right-of-use assets



10,747





12,439



Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net



7,347





7,347



Other assets



23,238





22,654







357,664





562,625



Total assets



$

5,788,894





$

5,777,141













 

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)















September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Homebuilding:









Accounts payable



$

329,863





$

339,867



Accrued expenses and other liabilities



416,266





440,671



Customer deposits



381,594





240,758



Operating lease liabilities



66,002





59,357



Senior notes



1,516,544





1,517,395







2,710,269





2,598,048



Mortgage Banking:









Accounts payable and other liabilities



50,077





62,720



Operating lease liabilities



11,497





13,299







61,574





76,019



Total liabilities



2,771,843





2,674,067













Commitments and contingencies



















Shareholders' equity:









Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares issued as of both September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020



206





206



Additional paid-in capital



2,349,000





2,214,426



Deferred compensation trust – 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of both September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020



(16,710)





(16,710)



Deferred compensation liability



16,710





16,710



Retained earnings



9,713,258





8,811,120



Less treasury stock at cost – 17,042,644 and 16,859,753 shares as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



(9,045,413)





(7,922,678)



Total shareholders' equity



3,017,051





3,103,074



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

5,788,894





$

5,777,141













 

NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)







































Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020





Units



Average Price



Units



Average Price



Units



Average Price



Units



Average Price

New orders, net of cancellations:





























Mid Atlantic (1)



2,024



$

523.7





2,592



$

455.5





6,405





$

519.8





7,034





$

447.4



North East (2)



403



$

496.7





542



$

441.1





1,237





$

489.7





1,269





$

405.4



Mid East (3)



1,190



$

376.8





1,644



$

335.5





4,305





$

365.4





4,405





$

326.0



South East (4)



1,584



$

372.9





1,903



$

313.0





5,089





$

356.2





4,889





$

305.3



Total



5,201



$

442.0





6,681



$

384.2





17,036





$

429.8





17,597





$

374.5











































































Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020





Units



Average Price



Units



Average Price



Units



Average Price



Units



Average Price

Settlements:

































Mid Atlantic (1)



2,177



$

497.3





2,172



$

437.1





6,411





$

478.4





5,898





$

434.6



North East (2)



455



$

468.3





396



$

398.9





1,260





$

451.2





939





$

385.9



Mid East (3)



1,430



$

351.8





1,250



$

324.0





4,097





$

343.2





3,180





$

322.5



South East (4)



1,621



$

331.6





1,362



$

299.8





4,672





$

317.3





3,689





$

301.9



Total



5,683



$

411.1





5,180



$

370.8





16,440





$

396.9





13,706





$

369.5





































 





As of September 30,







2021



2020







Units



Average Price



Units



Average Price



Backlog:



















Mid Atlantic (1)



4,473



$

530.3





4,748



$

457.7





North East (2)



927



$

499.0





917



$

427.8





Mid East (3)



3,082



$

375.4





3,038



$

333.2





South East (4)



3,663



$

377.0





3,421



$

315.1





Total



12,145



$

442.4





12,124



$

384.0

























 

NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity (Continued)

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)























Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Average active communities:

















Mid Atlantic (1)



151



170



154



183

North East (2)



34



41



34



41

Mid East (3)



125



135



130



138

South East (4)



104



119



108



113

Total



414



465



426



475









































Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Homebuilding data:

















New order cancellation rate



9.2

%



11.8

%



9.1

%



15.8

%

Lots controlled at end of period











118,600





103,200





















Mortgage banking data:

















Loan closings



$

1,615,880



$

1,382,060



$

4,593,854





$

3,658,591



Capture rate



88

%



89

%



89

%



90

%



















Common stock information:

















Shares outstanding at end of period











3,512,686





3,718,387



Number of shares repurchased



79,620





244,595





57,611



Aggregate cost of shares repurchased



$

398,488



$



$

1,152,855





$

216,582





































(1)

Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

(2)

New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania

(3)

New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois

(4)

North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida

 

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nvr-inc-announces-third-quarter-results-301405149.html

SOURCE NVR, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.