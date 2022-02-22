MILL CITY, Ore., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a rigorous review process, the U.S. Forest Service recently awarded several National Wildfire Suppression Association (NWSA) members contracts for National Type 2 IA Crews.
Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley's recognition of the important role of Professional Private Wildland Fire services and their support of these contract awards help ensure NWSA members can assist agency partners in wildfire suppression efforts.
NWSA members make up nearly 50 percent of all resources available for wildfire suppression across the US. That includes a workforce of over 10,000 firefighters as well as over 6,000 pieces of equipment available during fire season nationwide. These "boots on the ground" protect our forests and provide fuels mitigation and fire restoration work.
"The national contracting process is extremely complex," says Mike Wheelock, president of Grayback Forestry and NWSA board member. "The support and recognition from our senators is meaningful to the work we do and our team members who do it."
NWSA member companies awarded National Type 2 IA Crew contracts:
- Grayback Forestry, LLC in Merlin
- PatRick Environmental, Inc. in Redmond
- North Pacific Forestry, Inc. in Salem
- Miller Timber Services, Inc. in Philomath
- Lost River Fire Management Service, Inc. in Merrill
- Diamond Fire in Sutherlin
- A.S.I. Arden Solutions, Inc. in Independence
