BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NXTsoft (nxtsoft.com), the market leader in secure, comprehensive and complete API connectivity and Praxent (praxent.com), a leader in CX design and implementation for fintechs and financial institutions today announced a partnership for API connectivity.
Praxent meets fintechs and financial institutions where they are to help them leverage modern financial technology, enabling them to successfully launch new products and win more customers through a superior digital customer experience. Praxent's fintech and financial institution clients were increasingly requesting expedient integration between various fintech solutions and core banking systems. Due to the labor and time delays required for integration, particularly with core banking systems, Praxent saw enormous value in NXTsoft's pre-built API connectors.
"Partnering with NXTsoft enables our clients to quickly connect the solutions that want and need to deliver the best customer experience in a seamless, secure way," said Kevin Hurwitz, managing partner of Praxent. "NXTsoft's established API connectivity library will allow us to expand our customer experience design and development services to more financial institutions looking to adopt new financial technology, enabling them to create a more seamless experience for their end users across multiple systems," he said.
NXTsoft's OmniConnect has established API connectivity to 99% of all U.S-based core systems and can provide API connectivity between these core systems and any ancillary fintech solution within 90 days.
"Praxent is a perfect partner for NXTsoft," said David Brasfield, CEO of NXTsoft. "As a leader in customer design and experience in the financial space, they are experts in what financial institutions need to deliver an exceptional customer experience. NXTsoft is excited that through API connectivity we can help Praxent and their customers achieve their goals to offer an optimal digital banking experience in a timely and cost-efficient manner," he said.
NXTsoft has been in API marketspace for over 25 years and has over 1000 financial institutions that currently utilize its OmniConnect secure API solution to transmit data real-time between core systems and ancillary applications. NXTsoft's API connectivity expertise is demonstrated through the established connections it has developed between Fintech companies and financial institutions that are featured in the NXTsoft API marketplace found at marketplace.nxtsoft.com.
About NXTsoft
NXTsoft is headquartered in Birmingham and has offices in Orlando, Atlanta, and Denver. NXTsoft is the market leader in secure, comprehensive, and complete workflow API connectivity, connecting Fintech companies to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. NXTsoft's other solutions include data security, data analytics, data management and data migration. NXTsoft's products and services help businesses secure, connect and optimize their data to maximize revenue opportunities, enhance profitability, and mitigate cybersecurity risk. For more information visit http://www.nxtsoft.com, email info@nxtsoft.com or call 1-800-915-3381.
About Praxent
Praxent is a leader in digital innovation, with over 20 years of experience helping financial services companies improve their customer experience, expand their system capabilities with third-party product integrations and modernize their software enabling them to win more new customers and better delight and retain their existing customers.
Praxent has sucessfully delivered over 300 projects for clients across banking, lending, wealth management and insurance. Priding themselves on the ability to deliver in complex environments, Praxent organically ranks in the top 0.001% of software design and development companies globally on Clutch.co and has been included in the Inc.5000 list four years running. For more information visit praxent.com or email hello@praxent.com.
