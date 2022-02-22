NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The evening will begin with a live performance segment that will include a set of original music by Brooklyn-based indie pop / rock band Margot & The Midnight Tenants, a dance piece by award-winning performers Elena Binder and Zeki Maviyildiz, a short theatrical scene starring actress Amy Stiller (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Bull, HBO's Divorce, Love Life, At Home With Amy Sedaris) and SKG directed by indie filmmaker Matthew Kohn, and a special healing sound meditation by Tiffany Adams. The performance elements will be in dialogue with the displayed artworks and will offer guests an immersive experience, appealing to all the senses. A portion of the paintings sold will be donated to a non-profit helping orphaned kids of Ukraine.
Maxdi's CEO and Founder Mahdi Haghzadeh said: "Maxdi Gallery is excited to be showcasing Sasha K. Gordon's inspiring and moving work. Her art really resonates with the 'Flow' brand we are creating at Maxdi and she brings that new, vibrant energy back to SoHo."
The artist SKG said: "This is a dream come true and an incredible honor for me to be debuting my art at Maxdi Gallery. Making art has been cathartic for me and I am incredibly grateful to now have such a beautiful space to share it with people that are looking for healing and hope in today's turbulent world."
About the Gallery: Maxdi Gallery designed and developed by Maxdi, Inc. is a brand new gallery located at 412 West Broadway in SoHo. It currently represents artists who work with traditional media, such as paintings and sculptures, and who are looking to explore the new up and coming digital and NFT marketplaces. The gallery's inaugural exhibit in November 2021 was a powerful selection of bronze sculptures by French sculptress and multidisciplinary artist Aima Saint Hunon.
About the Artist: Sasha K. Gordon is a Ukrainian-born, NYC-based indie film actress and intuitive painter. She is best known for her work in the title role of David Bezmozgis' critically acclaimed independent film "Natasha" for which she received a Best Actress nomination at the Canadian Screen Awards. The film had a successful run in the international festival circuit and opened in New York and Canadian theaters to glowing reviews from numerous publications including The New York Times. Other film roles include Craig Singer's award-winning psychological thriller "6:45," "Zulu Wedding" and Matthew Kohn's "Luxe Hotel" which recently had it's world premiere at the NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival at the New Ohio Theatre. During the early days of Covid, SKG started making customized healing paintings through her new art project, Wav8motion (Wavemotion). SKG recently wrote a personal essay on the popular online publishing platform Medium about how she turned to art after a traumatic experience she suffered in 2015. The article can be found here: https://medium.com/@sashakgordon/per-aspera-ad-astra-382c4f41c873
For more info go to:
https://www.instagram.com/maxdigallery/
https://www.instagram.com/wav8motion/
Media Contact
Sasha K. Gordon, Wav8motion, 1 240-688-8524, Sasha.gordon@hotmail.com
Isil Bagdadi-Sergio, CAVU PR, (917) 375-7615, ib@cavupictures.com
SOURCE Sasha K. Gordon