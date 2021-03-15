WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oakbrook, a leading consulting and services firm for the Wealth Management industry, announced that Scott Dahlman has joined the firm as a Managing Director.
"We are excited to have Scott join us at Oakbrook," said Oakbrook CEO Craig Cook. "He brings the skill sets around products, technology, and project management that our wealth clients' value from his years in the industry."
Scott says, "I am delighted to be joining the Oakbrook team and look forward to working with the best in the consulting and services business. Being part of the solution gets me up in the morning."
About Oakbrook: Oakbrook is a leading technology consulting and services firm for the Wealth Management industry serving banks and trust companies, RIAs, single and multi-family offices, private banks, retirement plan providers, custodians and other industry service providers.
Their solutions and services, which solve problems unique to Wealth Management, equip their clients to make better business and technology decisions, deliver high-quality customized client service, boost efficiencies, and reduce risk. They bring decades of direct industry leadership to bear on the issues their clients face in moving their company forward.
