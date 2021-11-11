SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- How do heart diseases affect the body? Check out an expert panel of practicing physicians in diverse fields of medicine as they provide insight on this question. Join in and watch them on a free OBHEALTHY Q&A Physician Health Network zoom webinar on "Cardiovascular Disease and Risk Factors" Set for Saturday, Nov 13, ET 1-3 pm, click here to sign up early.
The panel will answer viewers' questions about a range of heart conditions, in terms of heart valve and blood vessel diseases, rhythm problems, infections, congenital defects and diseased heart muscle. Their coverage shall include risk factors such as hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity. They shall also address heart complications related to pregnancy, smoking, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity.
This webinar is your chance to better understand a powerful body organ. If blood flow to and from the heart becomes narrowed or blocked when pumped throughout the body, it can affect the brain, lungs, kidneys, arms and legs. In addition, it may cause light headedness, fatigue, chest pain or shortness of breath. Asking questions at this webinar to learn more about your heart muscle and factors related to age, gender and ethnic background can help initiate a heart healthy conversation with your doctor.
About OBHealthy Webinar
OBHealthy Physician Health Network hosts a free zoom webinar from 1-3 pm ET on the second Saturday of each month. The "Ask Your Medical Questions" webinars help individuals get answers to medical questions from physicians and healthcare providers located in the New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania (Tri-State) area. Previous webinar sessions are available on youtube.com.
Reporters or journalists interested in additional information, email 323549@email4pr.com with your request.
Contact: Teri Major
862-240-9016
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/obhealthy-conducts-a-webinar-on-heart-diseases-that-affect-other-parts-of-the-body-301422078.html
SOURCE OBHealthy.com