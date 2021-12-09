OBHealthy Free Webinar on Identifying Diabetes, Sat. Dec 11, ET 1-2 pm

OBHealthy Free Webinar on Identifying Diabetes, Sat. Dec 11, ET 1-2 pm

 By OBHealthy.com

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Is your blood sugar within a proper range? Dr. Nelson Aluya, an Internal Medicine Physician who treats patients for diabetes will provide insight in response to this question. Join in and ask him along with other medical experts questions about diabetes on the free OBHEALTHY Q&A Physician Health Network zoom webinar set for Saturday, Dec 11, ET 1-3 pm, click here to sign up early.

Dr. Aluya shall address the importance of a person diagnosed with type-1 or type-2 diabetes knowing the result of a Hemoglobin A1C blood test. The test determines whether your blood sugar was in a normal range over a three month period, by determining the percentage of proteins in the blood that are coated with sugar. In reviewing goals recommended for a diabetic person, he will explain the importance of keeping sugar and carbs under control during the holidays. 

This webinar is also a chance to better understand the consequence of being diagnosed with prediabetes, which can lead to a higher risk of developing diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Staying on track with self-monitoring to maintain a proper sugar level when testing at home, involves eating healthy, exercise, and daily treatment targets. It's good for diabetics to eat more proteins, salads and vegetables, to help increase vitamins and minerals needed to build stronger immunity and lose weight. Moreover, proteins metabolize slower, reducing periods of hunger.  

About OBHealthy Webinar

OBHealthy Physician Health Network hosts a free zoom webinar from 1-3 pm ET on the second Saturday of each month. The "Ask Your Medical Questions" webinars help individuals get answers to medical questions from physicians and healthcare providers located in the New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania (Tri-State) area. Previous webinar sessions are available on youtube.com.

www.obhealthy.com

Reporters or journalists interested in additional information, email 325618@email4pr.com with your request.

Contact:

Teri Major

862-240-9016

325618@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/obhealthy-conducts-a-webinar-on-identifying-diabetes-and-controlling-your-blood-sugar-over-the-holidays-301441179.html

SOURCE OBHealthy.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.