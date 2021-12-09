SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Is your blood sugar within a proper range? Dr. Nelson Aluya, an Internal Medicine Physician who treats patients for diabetes will provide insight in response to this question. Join in and ask him along with other medical experts questions about diabetes on the free OBHEALTHY Q&A Physician Health Network zoom webinar set for Saturday, Dec 11, ET 1-3 pm, click here to sign up early.
Dr. Aluya shall address the importance of a person diagnosed with type-1 or type-2 diabetes knowing the result of a Hemoglobin A1C blood test. The test determines whether your blood sugar was in a normal range over a three month period, by determining the percentage of proteins in the blood that are coated with sugar. In reviewing goals recommended for a diabetic person, he will explain the importance of keeping sugar and carbs under control during the holidays.
This webinar is also a chance to better understand the consequence of being diagnosed with prediabetes, which can lead to a higher risk of developing diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Staying on track with self-monitoring to maintain a proper sugar level when testing at home, involves eating healthy, exercise, and daily treatment targets. It's good for diabetics to eat more proteins, salads and vegetables, to help increase vitamins and minerals needed to build stronger immunity and lose weight. Moreover, proteins metabolize slower, reducing periods of hunger.
About OBHealthy Webinar
OBHealthy Physician Health Network hosts a free zoom webinar from 1-3 pm ET on the second Saturday of each month. The "Ask Your Medical Questions" webinars help individuals get answers to medical questions from physicians and healthcare providers located in the New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania (Tri-State) area. Previous webinar sessions are available on youtube.com.
Reporters or journalists interested in additional information, email 325618@email4pr.com with your request.
Contact:
Teri Major
862-240-9016
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/obhealthy-conducts-a-webinar-on-identifying-diabetes-and-controlling-your-blood-sugar-over-the-holidays-301441179.html
SOURCE OBHealthy.com