NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OCLI Vision Enters Clinical Affiliation for Care Coordination with Independent Optometrists Supported by LION Eye Group
OCLI Vision, an internationally recognized, multi-specialty ophthalmology group in four states has announced a non-exclusive affiliation agreement with a network of New York-based optometry practices supported by the LION Eye Group management services organization.
The parties have agreed to work together through a clinical affiliation to pursue increased breadth and consistency of quality care, ranging from optical to surgical. This includes creating efficiencies in delivering care and increasing coordination of care to prevent illness, promote health and safely improve vision and quality of life.
Dr. Eric Donnenfeld, past president of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, states, "Our goal is bringing together the very best doctors from the fields of optometry and ophthalmology to raise the level of clinical care for every patient who enters our practices."
According to Dr. Lori Landrio, founding member, President and Board Chair of the LION Eye Group, "There are significant patient service benefits from our years' long informal affiliation with OCLI doctors and surgeons. This effort outlines more formally what coordinated care can do to further our commitment to vision, and to accomplish the goal of preserving the sanctity of medical optometry while providing the most effective technology, education and treatment options for our patients. This was something we announced was part of our strategy and development in late October 2020 and we couldn't be happier that OCLI has joined in!"
About OCLI
Founded in 1997, OCLI (https://www.ocli.net) is one of the leading ophthalmology practices in the United States. With 20 state-of-the-art clinics in New York, it offers the most advanced technology available, providing patients with a wide range of ophthalmic services and treatments. OCLI is led by a large group of highly skilled ophthalmologists in each major sub-specialty of eye care, who provide comprehensive eye care services, including treatment for cataracts, corneal disease, glaucoma, retinal disease, oculoplastics, refractive surgery, and neuro-ophthalmology. OCLI is committed to exploring affiliations with groups or individual practices that share the same goals of delivering cost-effective and efficient state-of-the-art care to patients with ocular problems, utilizing the wide-ranging expertise of optical, medical and surgical specialists. OCLI is supported by Spectrum Vision Partners (https://www.spectrumvisionpartners.com), a leading management services organization serving the ophthalmology sector.
About LION Eye Group
Launched on January 1, 2020, LION Eye Group is a network of successful optometry practices based in New York. Founded as the Long Island Optometric Network, the group has expanded to Manhattan and surrounding boroughs, evolving from a turnkey exit strategy group to a sophisticated optometric network. Utilizing technology, LION capitalizes on opportunities in medical optometry while creating a franchise-like setting for a better "in store" experience for its patients. Our commitment is vision, our vision is prosperity. Visit lioneyegroup.com for more information.
Media Contact
Peter Spanos, Spectrum Vision Partners, 9174686637, pspanos@spectrumvisionpartners.com
SOURCE OCLI