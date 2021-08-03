WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the second quarter of 2021. Unaudited net income for the three months ending June 30, 2021, was $812,417 or $0.91 per common share. This compares to $889,370 or $0.99 per common share for the second quarter of the prior year. This represents an 8.7% decrease in net earnings in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease for the second quarter was mainly attributed to merger expenses of $196,000 relating to our pending acquisition of Elberton Federal Savings and Loan Association. Excluding these merger-related charges, net earnings for the second quarter were $967,257. This represents an 8.8% increase over the second quarter of 2020.
Unaudited net income YTD as of June 30, 2021 was $1,636,638 or $1.83 per common share. This compares to $1,038,711 or $1.15 per common share for YTD as of June 30 of the prior year. This represents an increase of 57.6% in net earnings YTD June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in earnings over the previous year was primarily attributable to increases in net interest income from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fees recognized of $835,000 and increases in mortgage banking income of $579,000.
Total assets as of June 30, 2021, were $529.3 million, compared to total assets of $494.5 million as of December 31, 2020. Total loans were $301.0 million and deposits were $478.9 million as of June 30, 2021. This compared to total loans of $319.6 million and deposits of $444.7 million at December 31, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, total loans decreased 5.8% and total deposits increased 7.7% versus December 31, 2020. Book value per share at June 30, 2021 was $43.43.
Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the second quarter's results noted "we're pleased with our earnings for the second quarter. So far in the third quarter we're seeing good lending momentum across all our markets".
Stevens also noted "in the second quarter, we moved into our corporate headquarters in downtown Watkinsville. This move allowed us to not only house our executive and support staff in one building but also downsize our square footage and reduced our occupancy costs. Also, the regulatory application for the Elberton Federal merger has now been filed and we are looking forward to completing the merger."
Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service branch. In February 2021, Oconee State bank celebrated 61 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEET
6/30/2021
12/31/2020
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 76,805,785
$ 76,418,430
Securities available for sale (at fair value)
126,595,713
75,548,813
Other investment
247,400
359,700
Mortgage loans held for sale
5,294,138
6,408,720
Loans, net of unearned income
305,344,255
323,624,861
Allowance for loan loss
(4,313,844)
(4,057,091)
Loans, net
301,030,411
319,567,770
Premises and equipment
8,105,088
5,103,036
Other real estate owned
--
--
Other assets
11,189,054
11,129,233
Total Assets
$ 529,267,589
$ 494,535,702
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits
$ 478,936,187
$ 444,701,932
Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses
9,782,471
9,770,497
Dividends payable
--
--
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,652,497
1,928,168
Total Liabilities
490,371,155
456,400,597
Stockholder's Equity:
Common Stock
1,795,076
1,794,250
Restricted Stock
(63,724)
(37,976)
Additional Paid in Capital
4,159,822
4,147,114
Retained earnings
31,905,437
30,850,978
Unrealized gain/loss on securities
1,099,823
1,380,739
Total Stockholder's Equity
38,896,434
38,135,105
Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity
$ 529,267,589
$ 494,535,702
Book Value Per Share
$ 43.43
$ 42.56
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD
6/30/2021
6/30/2020
(Unaudited)
Interest Income:
Loans
$ 7,740,280
$ 7,065,011
Securities available for sale
State, County & Municipal
353,938
174,792
Treasuries & Agencies
360,916
496,949
Corporate
158,622
875
Federal funds sold & other
39,954
160,255
8,653,710
7,897,882
Interest Expense:
Deposits
546,632
972,292
Other
311,974
18,196
Total Interest Expense
858,606
990,488
Net interest income
7,795,104
6,907,394
Provision for loan losses
235,500
375,000
Net income after provision for loan losses
7,559,604
6,532,394
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
215,134
230,047
Loss on Sale of Assets
(36,462)
(13,291)
Securities gains (losses), net
172,312
163,994
Mortgage banking income
1,202,670
623,399
SBA loan related income
118,545
309,548
Commissions on investment sales
139,341
283,289
Other
749,472
609,281
Total noninterest income
2,561,011
2,206,266
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
4,645,279
4,897,962
Occupancy
661,406
593,458
Other operating
2,743,975
1,957,723
Total noninterest expense
8,050,659
7,449,143
Income before provision for income taxes
2,069,956
1,289,518
Provision for income taxes
433,318
250,807
Net Income
$ 1,636,638
$ 1,038,711
Period-Ending Outstanding Shares
895,662
895,237
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
895,662
895,401
YTD Earnings Per Common Share
$ 1.83
$ 1.15
OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD
6/30/2021
6/30/2020
(Unaudited)
Interest Income:
Loans
$ 3,887,179
$ 3,794,685
Securities available for sale
State, County & Municipal
166,595
85,972
Treasuries & Agencies
256,269
205,124
Corporate
90,849
875
Federal funds sold & other
19,381
19,445
4,420,273
4,106,101
Interest Expense:
Deposits
260,545
375,380
Other
155,987
18,196
Total Interest Expense
416,532
393,576
Net interest income
4,003,741
3,712,525
Provision for loan losses
--
187,500
Net income after provision for loan losses
4,003,741
3,525,025
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
108,952
99,217
Loss on Sale of Assets
(36,462)
(13,291)
Securities gains (losses), net
(23,991)
163,994
Mortgage banking income
617,436
461,907
SBA loan related income
74,099
179,570
Commissions on investment sales
60,124
137,669
Other
347,393
287,875
Total noninterest income
1,147,551
1,316,941
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
2,354,327
2,466,504
Occupancy
354,390
308,330
Other operating
1,416,609
939,104
Total noninterest expense
4,125,326
3,713,938
Income before provision for income taxes
1,025,966
1,128,028
Provision for income taxes
213,549
238,658
Net Income
$ 812,417
$ 889,370
Period-Ending Outstanding Shares
895,662
895,237
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
895,662
895,401
QTD Earnings Per Common Share
$ 0.91
$ 0.99
