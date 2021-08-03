WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the second quarter of 2021.  Unaudited net income for the three months ending June 30, 2021, was $812,417 or $0.91 per common share.  This compares to $889,370 or $0.99 per common share for the second quarter of the prior year.  This represents an 8.7% decrease in net earnings in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.  The decrease for the second quarter was mainly attributed to merger expenses of $196,000 relating to our pending acquisition of Elberton Federal Savings and Loan Association. Excluding these merger-related charges, net earnings for the second quarter were $967,257.  This represents an 8.8% increase over the second quarter of 2020.

Unaudited net income YTD as of June 30, 2021 was $1,636,638 or $1.83 per common share.  This compares to $1,038,711 or $1.15 per common share for YTD as of June 30 of the prior year.  This represents an increase of 57.6% in net earnings YTD June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.  The increase in earnings over the previous year was primarily attributable to increases in net interest income from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fees recognized of $835,000 and increases in mortgage banking income of $579,000.

Total assets as of June 30, 2021, were $529.3 million, compared to total assets of $494.5 million as of December 31, 2020.  Total loans were $301.0 million and deposits were $478.9 million as of June 30, 2021.  This compared to total loans of $319.6 million and deposits of $444.7 million at December 31, 2020.  As of June 30, 2021, total loans decreased 5.8% and total deposits increased 7.7% versus December 31, 2020.  Book value per share at June 30, 2021 was $43.43.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the second quarter's results noted "we're pleased with our earnings for the second quarter.  So far in the third quarter we're seeing good lending momentum across all our markets".

Stevens also noted "in the second quarter, we moved into our corporate headquarters in downtown Watkinsville.  This move allowed us to not only house our executive and support staff in one building but also downsize our square footage and reduced our occupancy costs.  Also, the regulatory application for the Elberton Federal merger has now been filed and we are looking forward to completing the merger."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service branches and one limited-service branch.  In February 2021, Oconee State bank celebrated 61 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET























6/30/2021



12/31/2020









(Unaudited)





ASSETS











Cash and due from banks

$   76,805,785



$   76,418,430





Securities available for sale (at fair value)

126,595,713



75,548,813





Other investment

247,400



359,700





Mortgage loans held for sale

5,294,138



6,408,720



















Loans, net of unearned income

305,344,255



323,624,861





Allowance for loan loss

(4,313,844)



(4,057,091)







Loans, net

301,030,411



319,567,770



















Premises and equipment

8,105,088



5,103,036





Other real estate owned

--



--





Other assets

11,189,054



11,129,233







Total Assets

$ 529,267,589



$ 494,535,702















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Liabilities:











Deposits

$ 478,936,187



$ 444,701,932





Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses

9,782,471



9,770,497





Dividends payable

--



--





Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,652,497



1,928,168







Total Liabilities

490,371,155



456,400,597

















Stockholder's Equity:











Common Stock

1,795,076



1,794,250





Restricted Stock

(63,724)



(37,976)





Additional Paid in Capital

4,159,822



4,147,114





Retained earnings

31,905,437



30,850,978





Unrealized gain/loss on securities

1,099,823



1,380,739







Total Stockholder's Equity

38,896,434



38,135,105





















Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity

$ 529,267,589



$ 494,535,702





















Book Value Per Share

$            43.43



$            42.56

 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD























6/30/2021



6/30/2020









(Unaudited)







Interest Income:











Loans

$ 7,740,280



$ 7,065,011





Securities available for sale













State, County & Municipal

353,938



174,792







Treasuries & Agencies

360,916



496,949







Corporate

158,622



875





Federal funds sold & other

39,954



160,255









8,653,710



7,897,882

















Interest Expense:











Deposits

546,632



972,292





Other

311,974



18,196





Total Interest Expense

858,606



990,488





















Net interest income

7,795,104



6,907,394

















Provision for loan losses

235,500



375,000



















Net income after provision for loan losses

7,559,604



6,532,394

















Noninterest income











Service charges on deposit accounts

215,134



230,047





Loss on Sale of Assets

(36,462)



(13,291)





Securities gains (losses), net

172,312



163,994





Mortgage banking income

1,202,670



623,399





SBA loan related income

118,545



309,548





Commissions on investment sales

139,341



283,289





Other

749,472



609,281





Total noninterest income

2,561,011



2,206,266

















Noninterest expense











Salaries and employee benefits

4,645,279



4,897,962





Occupancy

661,406



593,458





Other operating

2,743,975



1,957,723





Total noninterest expense

8,050,659



7,449,143





















Income before provision for income taxes

2,069,956



1,289,518

















Provision for income taxes

433,318



250,807





















Net Income

$ 1,636,638



$ 1,038,711





















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

895,662



895,237







Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

895,662



895,401







YTD Earnings Per Common Share

$          1.83



$          1.15

 

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD























6/30/2021



6/30/2020









(Unaudited)







Interest Income:











Loans

$ 3,887,179



$ 3,794,685





Securities available for sale













State, County & Municipal

166,595



85,972







Treasuries & Agencies

256,269



205,124







 Corporate

90,849



875





Federal funds sold & other

19,381



19,445









4,420,273



4,106,101

















Interest Expense:











Deposits

260,545



375,380





Other

155,987



18,196





Total Interest Expense

416,532



393,576





















Net interest income

4,003,741



3,712,525

















Provision for loan losses

--



187,500



















Net income after provision for loan losses

4,003,741



3,525,025

















Noninterest income











Service charges on deposit accounts

108,952



99,217





Loss on Sale of Assets

(36,462)



(13,291)





Securities gains (losses), net

(23,991)



163,994





Mortgage banking income

617,436



461,907





SBA loan related income

74,099



179,570





Commissions on investment sales

60,124



137,669





Other

347,393



287,875





Total noninterest income

1,147,551



1,316,941

















Noninterest expense











Salaries and employee benefits

2,354,327



2,466,504





Occupancy

354,390



308,330





Other operating

1,416,609



939,104





Total noninterest expense

4,125,326



3,713,938





















Income before provision for income taxes

1,025,966



1,128,028

















Provision for income taxes

213,549



238,658





















Net Income

$    812,417



$    889,370





















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares

895,662



895,237







Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

895,662



895,401







QTD Earnings Per Common Share

$          0.91



$          0.99

 

