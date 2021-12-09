TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Octopai, the leader in automated data lineage, data catalog and data discovery, announced today the appointment of Yael Ben Arie as Chief Executive Officer. Ben Arie has served in leadership positions at some of the largest companies in Israel and brings diverse expertise to Octopai.
As Chief Executive Officer, Ben Arie will lead the company's next round of funding, oversee all aspects of the company, expand Octopai's product offering, facilitate partnerships, and head growth and innovation.
Ben Arie is an experienced executive that previously served as General Manager and Vice President of Research & Development at SafeBreach, where she helped develop an entirely new market category in the cybersecurity industry for Fortune 500 companies, which is now referred to as "Breach & Attack Simulation." She also held various positions at IBM Security including Trusteer; Head of Cyber Security, Data, and Machine Learning; and Cyber Security Group Manager. Ben Arie spent five years at Ginger Software working both as a Product Manager and Software Developer.
"I am pleased to join a team of such talented and ambitious individuals and look forward to taking the company to the next level of growth," says Ben Arie. "At a time where data plays such an important role in every company in the world, I am honored to lead Octopai, a company that enables enterprises to leverage their data effectively so that critical business decisions can be made accurately."
"We are excited for Yael Ben Arie to join the company as Chief Executive Officer. She brings deep experience working in both business and technology and has a proven track record of executing corporate business strategy and creating and launching innovative products," says Gal Ziton, VP Product and Co-Founder. "She has a unique ability to build and develop companies, driving them to the next phase of success."
Helpful Links
Blog: Blog - Octopai
Twitter: OCTOPAI (@OctopaiBI) / Twitter
LinkedIn: OCTOPAI: Overview | LinkedIn
Facebook: OCTOPAI | Facebook
Careers: Careers Archive - Octopai
About Octopai:
Octopai was founded by BI professionals who realized the need for advanced and technology-based solutions in a growing market. Octopai's SaaS platform provides organizations the intelligence they need about their entire BI & Analytics environment and equips them with the best automated Data Lineage, Data Discovery, and Catalog solutions that are needed, so business users can get access to data and ensure that data is trusted.
With Octopai, data teams can quickly, easily, and accurately find and understand their data for improved operations, data quality, and data governance. The company was recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor for Data Science and Machine Learning in 2018 and has been recognized in 2019 and 2020 as one of the top companies to watch, providing innovation to the Data and Analytics domain.
Media Contact
DeeDee Rudenstein, Propel Strategic Communications, +1 (267) 521-9654, drudenstein@propelsc.com
SOURCE Octopai