AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ODG by MCG, an MCG Health company and part of the Hearst Health network, announces that the International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions (IAIABC) has appointed ODG Vice President of Government Affairs, Patrick Robinson, JD, MBA, to a three-year term (beginning January 1, 2022) on the IAIABC Associate Member Council. The IAIABC is the largest trade association of workers' compensation jurisdictional agencies in North America. Various private sector organizations involved in the delivery of workers' compensation coverage, benefits, and services also participate in the IAIABC's activities.
The Associate Member Council promotes the mission of the IAIABC by recommending programs and services to be provided by the IAIABC, serving as an issue identification resource to standing committees, providing input and participation in conference programs, recruiting new associate members, and building strategic alliances with other companion groups. There are 15 members of the Associate Member Council, who are elected to three-year terms. As one of those members, Robinson will:
- Assist the Associate Member Council and IAIABC Board of Directors with furthering the Association's strategic vision and mission
- Suggest important topics the Associate Member Council might seek to address through resources, information, or educational programming.
- Work with members on workers' compensation projects
"I am honored to be appointed to the IAIABC's Associate Member Council," said Robinson. "IAIABC has done incredible work on developing best practices, implementing standards, and providing education in the workers' compensation industry. I look forward to working with experienced professionals who are making significant contributions to this field."
Robinson joined ODG as Vice President of Government Affairs in 2020. He has extensive experience in the workers' compensation industry as an attorney, successfully representing employees, business owners, and insurers for over 25 years. Prior to coming to ODG, Robinson served as a workers compensation judge and Director of the Louisiana Office of Workers' Compensation, as well as a Regional Director for the Workers' Compensation Research Institute (WCRI).
About ODG
ODG, an MCG Health company, (http://www.mcg.com/odg) provides unbiased, evidence-based guidelines that support payers, providers, employers, and auto insurers in their efforts to confidently and effectively return people to health. The clinical guidelines and analytical tools within ODG are designed to improve and benchmark return-to-work performance, facilitate quality care while limiting inappropriate utilization, assess claim risk for interventional triage, and set reserves based on industry data.
About MCG
MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, helps healthcare organizations implement informed care strategies that proactively and efficiently move people toward health. MCG's transparent assessment of the latest research and scholarly articles, along with our own data analysis, gives patients, providers, and payers the vetted information they need to feel confident in every care decision, in every moment. For more information visit http://www.mcg.com or follow our Twitter handle at @MCG_Health.
About IAIABC
The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions is a not-for-profit association representing government agencies charged with the administration of workers' compensation systems as well as other workers' compensation professionals in the private sector. Its mission is to find solutions to reduce harm and aid recovery from occupational injuries and illnesses. Learn more about the IAIABC at http://www.iaiabc.org.
