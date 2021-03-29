DANBURY, Conn., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation (Odyssey), a global leader in complex logistics and technology solutions, announced the company is opening a new operation in Laredo, TX. The expansion will enable Odyssey to provide logistics services in Laredo, which is one of the main truck crossing points between the United States and Mexico.
As Mexico is poised to increase manufacturing in a wide range of industries following the passage of the USMCA, Odyssey's Laredo site will serve as a bonded container freight station, a hub for customs transactions and a warehouse to hold goods that haven't cleared customs on the U.S. side. Today, approximately 8,500 trucks cross through the Laredo gateway every day, making it a top commercial U.S. port.
"The expansion into Laredo powers up our logistics services to run door-to-door supply chain from Mexico into the U.S. with seamless control and transfer," said Bob Shellman, president and CEO, Odyssey. "Shippers of goods crossing the Southern border will now see our presence and can use our logistics services to grow their imported goods businesses."
Odyssey also has a presence in El Paso, Texas, which has smaller volume of imports than Laredo. Odyssey intends to leverage its regional knowledge and expertise gained in El Paso at its new Laredo facility, offering north and south bound freight forwarding, cross docking, bonded container freight station and customs brokerage services. The site is located at 4106 Airpark Drive, Building 6A—near Laredo International Airport, Highway 59 and the Loop 20.
"In Laredo, we have established a scalable operation that can adapt to our needs as we grow in the region," said Jason Totah, president of Odyssey International Services, Inc. "It's important that we meet the ever-changing needs of our customer base and expanding our physical presence is key. We're eager to continue providing Odyssey customers with a wide array of services crossing the border in order to support their businesses."
About Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation (Odyssey)
Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation (Odyssey) is a global logistics solutions provider with a freight network exceeding $3B globally. Odyssey improves its customers' supply chain performance through a proprietary, predictive global technology platform, an international network of logistics engineering experts and specialized processes that drive quality, safety and sustainability. Its Door-To-Done® approach to complex global logistics helps ensure products are delivered through a safe, secure and environmentally responsible system. In addition to being certified by the American Chemistry Council as a Responsible Care® partner company and a leader in Jones Act transportation, Odyssey offers a broad portfolio of services including intermodal, over-the-road trucking, warehousing, global forwarding, managed services and consulting. Serving multifaceted, intricate logistics needs, Odyssey operates in high-barrier-to-entry markets with specialized transportation services that include bulk truck, ISO Tank, railcar and tanker, as well as food-grade product lines. Odyssey also prioritizes giving back to the community by supporting various organizations, including Project Outreach and Junior Achievement®. For more information on Odyssey, visit http://www.odysseylogistics.com.
