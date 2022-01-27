DANBURY, Conn., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation (Odyssey), a global leader in logistics and technology solutions, announced that Odyssey Specialized Logistics, LLC has opened a new metal logistics facility in Brooklyn, Ohio dedicated to roll and hold warehousing and area transportation. The Brooklyn location joins roll and hold facilities in California, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri and Texas offering flatbed trucking and warehousing. The facility will employ warehouse operators and flatbed truck drivers to make local metal deliveries.
"Our new Brooklyn location joins a family of well-established facilities that provide premium steel warehousing and area transportation to the metal logistics industry," said Jon Kelly, Vice President Trucking Operations, Odyssey Specialized Logistics LLC. "This is an ideal location as it has existing infrastructure and sits in close proximity to the Port of Cleveland and a number of other metal processing companies in the Cleveland area."
The new warehouse is located at 9000 Brookpark Road and spans up to 72,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space. This gives Odyssey more than an acre of exterior truck parking and four ground-level truck doors. The facility has a wide range of material handling equipment including 10- to 40-ton overhead cranes, 30-ton coil grabs, a 25-ton C-hook, a 15-ton, 12-foot spreader beam, a 12-ton cady lifter, carbon and stainless steel plate hooks and a 15,500-lb capacity forklift.
Additional capabilities at the Brooklyn location include RF scanners with cameras for documenting product condition, an inventory management system with 24/7 access and a full EDI suite. Also, Odyssey will offer a value-added services menu and export packaging consisting of full metal can and chipboard metal blend.
Odyssey is also hiring drivers for the Brooklyn facility who will have access to secure parking of personal vehicles. Drivers can take advantage of local and regional trucking opportunities that will allow them to be home nightly for most lanes.
For more information about Odyssey Specialized Logistics solutions and the company's metals supply chain solutions, visit http://www.odysseylogistics.com/industries/metals/.
About Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation (Odyssey)
Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation (Odyssey) is a global logistics solutions provider with a freight network exceeding $3B globally. Odyssey improves its customers' supply chain performance through a proprietary, predictive global technology platform, an international network of logistics engineering experts and specialized processes that drive quality, safety and sustainability. Its Door-To-Done® approach to complex global logistics helps ensure products are delivered through a safe, secure and environmentally responsible system. In addition to being certified by the American Chemistry Council as a Responsible Care® partner company and a leader in Jones Act transportation, Odyssey offers a broad portfolio of services including intermodal, over-the-road trucking, warehousing, global forwarding, managed services and consulting. Serving multifaceted, intricate logistics needs, Odyssey operates in high-barrier-to-entry markets with specialized transportation services that include bulk truck, ISO Tank, railcar and tanker, as well as food-grade product lines. Odyssey also prioritizes giving back to the community by supporting various organizations, including Project Outreach and Junior Achievement®. For more information on Odyssey, visit http://www.odysseylogistics.com.
