LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Off Road Warehouse (ORW), one of the nation's premier off-road accessory retailers and installers, has announced the Grand Opening of its newest location in Las Vegas, Nevada. Marking the company's fifth location, the Grand Opening celebration of ORW Las Vegas will be held on Saturday, February 27. This 15,000 square foot facility at 6545 South Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas features a large showroom displaying the latest in truck, jeep, overland, UTV and racing products from the industry's leading brands. Staffed by a knowledgeable, experienced team, the location also houses a large, multi-bay installation area utilizing state-of-the-art equipment with work performed by highly-skilled technicians.
"From its rich off-road racing history to local trails and wide-open deserts, Las Vegas has everything for the off-roader," said ORW President, Greg Adler. "ORW is excited to be opening this brand-new location here to serve the community and provide them the products and service that has made us a success in the industry. This high-traffic location at the intersection of Decatur and Sunset, adjacent to the 215 highway provides our customers with a convenient, one-stop solution to meet all of their truck, Jeep and off-road needs."
Opening its doors with the official Grand Opening celebration, attendees to the family-friendly event will be treated to vendor displays, product giveaways, complimentary food and drinks along with a truck and Jeep show. Visitors can also engage with several legendary off-road racers and industry leaders.
For Adler, an experienced and respected off-road competitor and retailer, establishing this Las Vegas location is an important step in the expansion of the California based ORW. "We have solidified a successful foundation with our current locations and the industry is strong," he stated. "Now we're looking to take this template for success and bring it to new locations nationwide. We're very excited for what the future holds for ORW."
- What: Off Road Warehouse's Grand Opening Event
- When: Saturday, February 27, 2017 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
- Where: 6545 South Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89118
About Off Road Warehouse (ORW)
Established in 1973 in San Diego, Off Road Warehouse (ORW) was created to fulfil the needs of off-road racers and enthusiasts alike. A landmark in the San Diego area, ORW grew to include 4 locations and serve Truck, Jeep & UTV enthusiasts while remaining true to the heritage of serving off-road racers needs. Now led by industry veteran, Greg Adler, ORW is poised to grow across the USA. His team of seasoned industry experts and highly experienced staff put the customer first in all endeavors. ORW sells all the best brands in the industry.
