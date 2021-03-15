CORONA, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Off Road Warehouse (ORW), one of the nation's premier off-road accessory retailers and installers, has announced the Grand Opening of its newest location in Corona, California. Marking the company's sixth location, the Grand Opening celebration of ORW Corona will be held on Saturday, March 27.
This 14,000 square foot facility at 1531 Pomona Rd in Corona, features a large showroom displaying the latest in truck, jeep, overland, UTV and racing products from the industry's leading brands. Staffed by a knowledgeable, experienced team, the location also houses a large, multi-bay installation area utilizing state-of-the-art equipment with work performed by highly skilled technicians. The retail store is attached to ORW's latest Distribution Center boasting over 23,000 square feet for warehousing of products.
"The Inland Empire is the epicenter of the off-road culture in Southern California," said ORW President, Greg Adler. "ORW is excited to be opening this brand-new location here to serve the community and provide them the products and service that has made us a success in the industry. This high-traffic location can't be missed off the busy 91 freeway in Corona and provides our customers with a convenient, one-stop solution to meet all of their truck, Jeep and off-road needs."
Opening its doors with the official Grand Opening celebration, attendees to the family-friendly event will be treated to vendor displays, product giveaways, complimentary food and drinks along with a truck and Jeep show. Visitors can also engage with several legendary off-road racers and industry leaders.
For Adler, an experienced and respected off-road competitor and retailer, establishing this Corona location is an important step in the expansion of ORW. "We have solidified a successful foundation with our current locations and the industry is strong," he stated. "Now we're looking to take this template for success and bring it to new locations nationwide. We're very excited for what the future holds for ORW."
To learn more visit Offroadwarehouse.com/stores or call (951) 482-7010.
- What: Off Road Warehouse Grand Opening
- When: Saturday, March 27, 2021 9:00 am. – 5:00 p.m.
- Where: 1531 Pomona Road Corona, CA.
About Off Road Warehouse (ORW)
Off Road Warehouse (ORW), was established 1973, in San Diego to fulfil the needs of off-road racers and enthusiasts. A landmark in the San Diego area, ORW grew to include 4 locations and serve Truck, Jeep & UTV enthusiasts while remaining true to the heritage of serving off road racers needs. Now led by industry veteran, Greg Adler, ORW is poised to grow across the USA. His team of seasoned industry experts and highly experienced staff put the customer first in all endeavors. ORW sells all the best brands in the industry.
