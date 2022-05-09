Partnership will combine Ojai Energetics Hemp Supercapacitors Technology with Strategic Microgrid's Patented Solar Structures
OJAI, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ojai Energetics ("OE"), a cannabis intellectual property technology company headquartered in Ojai, California, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic co-development partnership with Strategic Solar Energy LLC, Strategic Microgrid ("SSE"), a developer of patented solar structures.
The partnership will initially focus on incorporating energy storage into SSE's U.S. renewable energy projects and developing renewable energy systems. The initial portfolio of projects will include the integration of OE's supercapacitor systems into SSE's products, e.g., PowerParasol®, PowerShadeTM, PowerShadeTM Rooftop, and PowerUpTM. Through the partnership, the companies are seeking to aggressively expand their products and accelerate development efforts. In addition, OE is committed to supporting SSE's development efforts with its global reach and resources.
"With the increasingly favorable environment for renewable energy generation and storage globally driven by the Biden administration's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, aggressive climate goals and support from state and local governments, we believe this partnership is a great opportunity to integrate patented solar energy generation with OE's hemp supercapacitors. "SSE is a great partner and well-positioned to take advantage of the expanding renewable energy market," commented Will Kleidon, Founder & CEO of OE.
Steve McClain, CEO of SSE, stated, "We are excited to be working with Ojai Energetics, a leader in the cutting-edge hemp technology. This partnership helps us address intermittency issues with solar energy generation by enhancing our new product development to expand strengthen our position in the market."
About Ojai Energetics: Ojai Energetics, based in Ojai, California, is a triple bottom line-driven Public Benefit Corp cannabis IP company with a primary focus in nutraceutical, life science and energy sectors. For more information, visit https://www.ojaienergetics.com/
About Strategic Microgrid: SSE is a developer of engineered and architecturally designed distributed solar energy systems that transform existing open space and buildings using innovative designs to commercial, industrial, governmental and educational institutions. We deliver value for our clients by generating returns over and above energy revenues including reducing building operating costs, increasing same store sales, maximizing carbon credits and reducing heat islands by blocking ultraviolet radiation and reducing radiant temperatures. The company has completed over $50M in projects and holds multiple patents covering our designs. For more information, visit http://www.strategicmicrogrid.com
