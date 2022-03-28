Olaris, Inc, a pioneering precision medicine company leveraging metabolomics and machine learning for the discovery and development of Biomarkers of Response (BoRs) to optimize treatments and patient outcomes, today announced that it has expanded its leadership team with key senior hires who will advance partnerships for and commercialization of its novel diagnostics with the potential to transform how diseases are diagnosed and treated.
FRAMINGHAM, Mass., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olaris, Inc, a pioneering precision medicine company leveraging metabolomics and machine learning for the discovery and development of Biomarkers of Response (BoRs) to optimize treatments and patient outcomes, today announced that it has expanded its leadership team with key senior hires who will advance partnerships for and commercialization of its novel diagnostics with the potential to transform how diseases are diagnosed and treated.
"I am thrilled to welcome these seasoned, successful executives to the Olaris team. There are different milestones in Olaris that stand out and bringing Russ and Laura on board is certainly going to be one of them as we advance our vision of developing the next generation of precision medicine tools to transform patient care", said Dr. Elizabeth O'Day, Chief Executive Officer and Founder.
Olaris' new additions include:
Russell Herndon, Chief Business Officer: Herndon, as Olaris' Chief Business Officer, is responsible for building the biopharma business into its next phase of growth by identifying new partnerships, expanding existing partnerships, developing strategic approaches and alliances, negotiating and executing partnership commitments, and building a strong pipeline of business development opportunities.
Before joining Olaris, Herndon spent more than 30 years leading innovative healthcare technology companies and initiatives, with a proven track record in building successful business infrastructures through partnering and financing, pioneering innovative corporate and regulatory processes, and advancing products through development. Most recently, he was the Chief Executive Officer of MediSix Therapeutics, a Singapore-based company developing game-changing T-cell therapies by leveraging an array of proprietary technologies that improve and expand T cells. Proceeding this, he was President and CEO of Hydra Biosciences, a Transient Receptor Potential (TRP) ion channel company whose assets were sold to Eli Lilly at the end of 2018. Before he joined Hydra, Herndon's industry experience included senior management positions at Genzyme Corporation and Agenus Inc., where he led some of the companies' most strategic and important initiatives. At Agenus, Russ served as Chief Operating Officer and President and previously held the position of President of Commercial Operations. He held various management positions at Genzyme Corporation, including President of Genzyme Tissue Repair and Vice President of Regulatory Affairs.
Herndon received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Barton College and is a graduate of the Management Development Program at Harvard Business School.
Laura T. Housman, Chief Commercial Officer: Housman, as Olaris' Chief Commercial Officer, is responsible for building the commercialization infrastructure needed to grow the organization to drive market adoption of Olaris' products, including revenue growth within the organization, pricing, market access and reimbursement strategies for new product launches, strategic marketing functions to develop and execute branding, and commercial operations.
Before joining Olaris, Housman spent more than 30 years driving access to innovation in healthcare, focusing on diagnostics, therapeutics and devices across a range of disease areas. Housman has particular expertise and an extensive network in market access strategy, reimbursement and coverage policy initiatives; health outcomes and population health; and personalized medicine. Most recently, she was Vice President/Head of Access, Outcomes and Population Health at Exact Sciences, where she developed the function and team to holistically drive access and impact for its suite of screening and treatment maximization testing.
Previously, Housman was Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, and subsequently Global Head, Therapeutics Business and Senior Vice President, Corporate Development for Molecular Health. Prior to joining Molecular Health, Ms. Housman led the Market Access, Pricing and HE&OR group within Novartis' Pharmaceutical Corporation's Pharma/Molecular Diagnostics division. Housman's industry experience included leadership positions at Charles River Laboratories, Genzyme Genetics, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. In addition, Housman is Founder of Access Solutions Consulting, an access strategy advisory firm, and serves as an independent director or advisor on several for-profit and not-for-profit boards in addition to being a Merit Reviewer for the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Initiative (PCORI) and contributing reviewer to the Columbia University undergraduate Journal of Global Health.
Housman received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and a Minor in Business Administration from Boston University. She received her Master of Public Health from the Boston University School of Public Health and her Master of Business Administration with honors from Boston University's Questrom Graduate School of Management. Ms. Housman is currently a Candidate in the Doctorate of Public Health (DrPH) program at Boston University School of Public Health. In addition, she holds a marketing certification from the Harvard University Professional Development Program.
About Olaris
Olaris is working to fundamentally change how diseases are treated by leveraging our proprietary metabolomics and machine learning platform to identify Biomarker of Response (BoR) signatures. Olaris develops BoR in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) to empower patients, providers, and biopharma to pursue the most effective treatment. To learn more, visit https://www.olarisbor.com/
Media Contact
Keri Sheehan, Olaris, Inc., 1 6178721234, info@olarisbor.com
SOURCE Olaris, Inc.