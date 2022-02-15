Omnicom Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Omnicom Group)

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) declared a quarterly dividend of 70 cents per outstanding share of the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on April 8, 2022 to Omnicom Group common shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2022.

