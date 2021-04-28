LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProGuides, esports' leading on-demand training platform, has hired Paul Condolora as chief operating officer after two years of explosive growth to help the company scale and maximize profitability. Per a recent Neilson study, gaming activity spiked 45% as players committed more time than ever to their favorite games during the safer-at-home season. In conjunction, ProGuides grew significantly in both premium subscribers to its on-demand, interactive video coaching courses, and its live-coaching platform that pairs paying students with vetted, professional coaches.
In response to such demand, ProGuides launched an updated app in early April with an entirely reimagined user experience. Instead of browsing a catalog of qualified, immediately available coaches, the iOS and Android app will instead instantly pair users with instructors based on their rank, recent performance, and current objectives. That market-first service of instant, yet curated pairing has increased session bookings by 20% in early beta testing.
"For years, I have believed gaming will be the art form of the 21st century," said Paul Condolora, ProGuides' new COO. "I'm thrilled to support the growth of an established startup and make a contribution to the founders' vision and mission. Like any athlete, competitive gamers know they need the training to compete, and ProGuides is the place to help them get better.
After launching the platform in 2015, founders Sam Wang, Kristoph Oedman, and Wesley Situ have all actively led the company towards aggressive growth as CEO, former COO, and CTO, respectfully. Condolora joins the executive team as Oedman moves to a new role as President, where he'll oversee production and set the strategic roadmap for the company.
Since launching the on-demand coaching feature in April of 2019, ProGuides has facilitated over 80,000 sessions that average 22 minutes each and cost approximately $20 on average. In December 2020, ProGuides reported $2 million in total payouts to its 1,500 coaches with the top 10 coaches earning more than $6,000 a month. The company recorded a new coaching booking every six minutes on average in March of 2021.
-more-
"Paul has incredible experience leading digital media businesses and is uniquely suited to reimagine how we operate, find new efficiencies, and chart our future," said Sam Wang, CEO of ProGuides. "We have bold, ambitious plans, and we're thrilled to welcome Paul as he helps realize those objectives."
Previously, Condolora served as COO of Next 10 Ventures, an operating and investment company focused on the global creator economy. Prior to that, he was the co-head of the Harry Potter Franchise Development team at Warner Bros and Senior Vice President at Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, overseeing all aspects of the company's digital businesses.
For more information on ProGuides, please visit: http://www.proguides.com or say hi by messaging Paul on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/paulcondolora/
Media Contact
Gabriel del Rio, GdR PR, 3105008972, gabriel@gdr.pr
SOURCE ProGuides