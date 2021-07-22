TORONTO, Ontario, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cancer remains one of the most challenging conditions to study and treat. Oncology drug trials are faced with extreme costs, long durations, and high failure rates, which often leaves patients with few treatment options, exorbitantly high costs of care, and a devastating prognosis.
Wearable sensors and connected digital technologies have the potential to revolutionize how we study, treat, and manage cancer research and care. Their ease of use and passive, low burden nature allow for the continuous collection of important physiological and behavioral signals over prolonged periods of time. These real-world data provide an opportunity for oncology researchers to develop a new class of objective and sensitive endpoints that are clinically meaningful to this patient population and better reflect how they live and function outside of the clinic. Despite these possibilities, the oncology community has been hesitant to embrace digital clinical measures.
Register for this webinar to hear from thought leaders in the field who are bucking this trend and making strides to integrate digital clinical measures in patient care and clinical research. Speakers will discuss how they are successfully deploying wearable and remote monitoring technologies to improve clinical outcomes in patients living with cancer, as well as the reasons behind, and the missed opportunities from, the slow adoption of such tools.
Join Jeremy Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer, ActiGraph; Kate Lyden, PhD, Chief Science Officer, VivoSense; Ariel Aguiló, MD, Executive Medical Director, Head of the Americas Oncology Medical Team, Covance; Jorge Nieva, Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine, Keck School of Medicine of USC; and Heather Jim Ph.D. Senior Member and Co-Leader, Health Outcomes and Behavior Program, Moffitt Cancer Center, in a live webinar on Wednesday August 11, 2021 at 12pm EDT (5pm BST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Oncology Research and Care: Reimagining Digital Innovation.
