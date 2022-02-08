NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ONE MANAGEMENT – a world leading modeling agency whose roster intersects fashion with music, gaming, TV, social media, and film, is excited to announce the promotion of Bari Spector to President and its global expansion. ONE boasts incredibly successful talent that represents beauty in all of its diversity.
Bari Spector started her career in fashion at casting agencies but soon moved to the modeling agency world where she spent two years at NEXT before finding her home at ONE in 2011. "[Spector] has been with ONE since the initial days of ONE.1. She has built a great team and has established strong relationships with clients, agencies, and models," says Jawahar Chirimar, Chairman and CEO of ONE. "Bari has demonstrated incredible performance and leadership in her decade-plus tenure with the agency." In 2017, Spector became Director of ONE.1 and was later promoted to Vice President of ONE in 2020.
"I am very excited to embark on the next phase of my career at ONE as its President. I look forward to working with our amazing team as we take ONE to unprecedented heights that no one ever thought possible." Bari Spector, President of ONE.
Founded in 2001, ONE has recently expanded into other markets attracting a more diverse selection of models and a wider range of opportunities for its models given the ability to access clients in different regions. The Los Angeles office opened in October 2020 followed by the opening of Chicago in January 2021. Both started with a substantial women's board and are now building the curve and men's divisions. Barcelona, Spain is the latest location to open in November 2021 representing leading models and celebrities such as Anita Pozzo, Mariana Santana, Barbara Valente, Ana Herrera, Caroline Ribeiro, Erin O'Connor, and Inguna Butane.
ONE's new offices have brought early success with new faces participating in amazing campaigns – MJ starring with Bottega Veneta and YSL, Skye for Gucci, and Tarin for both Bottega Veneta and Gucci. The agency has also signed Sofia Mechetner, Aoki Lee Simmons, Zuleyka Rivera, and Gigi Goode and continues to look towards the future with evolving social media (e.g., TikTok), gaming platforms, NFT's and Metaverse.
"ONE has the ability to work with a larger set of clients and attract new faces, high profile models, and celebrities, who are serviced by a highly diverse and talented team." – Jawahar Chirimar, Chairman and CEO of ONE.
