MIAMISBURG, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- O'Neil & Associates (ONEIL), an employee-owned company that develops technical publications, training resources and related product support materials, landed a $1.5 million global contract with Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group (Logisnext).
The deal builds on a 17-year business relationship and engages ONEIL to develop product support efficiencies that link parts, service and operation maintenance manual data together. This work brings all Logisnext business units under one current publication system using the ONEIL ONeSOURCE suite of products to reduce parts order errors, increase user confidence, decrease returns and speed up the repair process for the Logisnext lines of forklifts.
"ONEIL is in the business of making information easier to understand, manage and access, and that's exactly what this deal allows us to do for Logisnext," said Barbara Moore, technology strategic business and solutions manager for ONEIL. "By optimizing the organization's maintenance manual data, we're making it easy for dealers and end users to find what they need when and where they need it."
Whether at a dealership, in the field or in a shop, users searching through Logisnext manuals, schematics, service books and parts will have access to new, helpful online features and functions that drive efficiency, enhance functionality and help improve the overall forklift maintenance experience. That's because the ONEIL solution drives users to accurate information they need in a responsive way with unparalleled precision. For those without a reliable internet connection, like in field or factory environments, the system will replicate the website for precise replacement part selection or maintenance procedures in an offline setting.
"We want our dealers and end users to feel confident that the information at their fingertips makes truck maintenance quicker, easier and accurate," said Bryon Vandergriff, senior manager of product services for Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas (Houston) Inc. "That's why we're leaning into our long-standing relationship with ONEIL – because they know how to execute a complex strategy."
Work on the Logisnext project began earlier this year and is expected to take approximately 18-24 months. Once complete, this project will impact nearly every parts book, service manual and schematic across seven brands of Logisnext manufactured equipment around the globe.
About O'Neil & Associates, Inc.
For nearly 75 years, ONEIL has been the most trusted resource for product support solutions to valuable equipment manufacturers. Our mission is to make equipment safer to use, faster to repair and easier to maintain. We make complex information easier to understand and apply to create a better user experience and improve business advantage for the Department of Defense, aerospace and commercial industries. Our essential work extends the life of valuable, mission-critical equipment and improves the human experience.
For more information about ONEIL solutions, visit https://www.oneil.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit http://www.LogisnextAmericas.com.
