MIAMISBURG, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- O'Neil & Associates (ONEIL) landed a multi-million dollar contract for integrated product support as part of a competitive $261.7 million firm fixed-price contract awarded to Taylor Defense Products November 19, 2021. The contract calls for the development of cranes with minor military modifications for the U.S. Army.
ONEIL, an employee-owned company, develops technical publications, training resources and related materials and will serve as a subcontractor for Taylor Defense Products. As part of the deal, ONEIL will provide integrated product support materials to allow U.S. Army operators and maintainers to properly maintain and operate the cranes. On this contract, ONEIL will deliver technical manuals, provisioning, training, logistics support analysis, and packaging.
"We have an incredible track record of developing long-term, mutually beneficial business relationships because we create trusted solutions for complex needs," said Hernan Olivas, president and CEO for ONEIL. "We're proud that this major program extends our existing business relationship with Taylor Defense Products, and the entire ONEIL team is eager to continue our important work for the U.S. military."
Taylor Defense Products is part of the Taylor Group of Companies, one of the largest heavy lift manufacturers in the U.S. Work is planned to begin this month and extend through March 31, 2025. Additional information about this announcement can be found here.
About ONEIL
For nearly 75 years, ONEIL has been the most trusted resource for product support solutions to valuable equipment manufacturers. Our mission is to make equipment safer to use, faster to repair and easier to maintain. We make complex information easier to understand and apply to create a better user experience and improve business advantage for the Department of Defense, aerospace and commercial industries. Our essential work extends the life of valuable, mission-critical equipment and improves the human experience.
