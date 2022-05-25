New partnership creates savings, aligns employee-focused cultures
MIAMISBURG, Ohio, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ONEIL & Associates (ONEIL), has selected Wright-Patt Credit Union (WPCU) as its new financial institution. The new partnership creates important savings for ONEIL, aligns employee-focused cultures and fortifies a business relationship that benefits the Dayton community.
ONEIL began working with WPCU in mid-February and will use several of WPCU's business services, including checking, money market savings, line of credit, business credit card and real estate loan services. However, the two Ohio-based companies align on more than just money with employee-centric cultures at the forefront of both operations.
"Working with WPCU is a natural fit for ONEIL because this partnership allows ONEIL to realize substantial savings while growing a relationship with a respected local company," said Joe Stevens, chief financial officer for ONEIL. "As an employee-owned business, ONEIL fosters strong relationships with our people, our customers and our partners, and we appreciate that WPCU is in lock step with that."
ONEIL anticipates the shift from traditional banking to deliver a combined impact of $30,000 annually in reduced fees and increased earnings. This is culturally significant because it enables ONEIL to reinvest the savings or return increased profit to its employee-owners.
"We are always eager to work with local companies that share our values," said Scott Everett, vice president of member business services and new ventures for Wright-Patt Credit Union. "We work every day to help people achieve a greater degree of economic independence, and we recognize that ONEIL is living out that mission each day as well. Through profit sharing and employee ownership, ONEIL helps community members achieve their own financial goals, and we're proud to support them in their work."
About ONEIL
For 75 years, ONEIL has been the most trusted resource for product support solutions to valuable equipment manufacturers. Our mission is to make equipment safer to use, faster to repair and easier to maintain. We make complex information easier to understand and apply to create a better user experience and improve business advantage for the Department of Defense, aerospace and commercial industries. Our essential work extends the life of valuable, mission-critical equipment and improves the human experience.
