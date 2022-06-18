Onething Design Studio, a leading service provider of user experience and interface design, is delighted to announce the opening of a new branch in Bangalore, India.
BANGALORE, India, June 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Onething Design, a global leading service provider of user experience and interface design, is delighted to announce the opening of a new branch in Bangalore, India. Currently based in Delhi NCR, the expansion accentuates a year of unbelievable growth for the studio.
"Bangalore is surely a reasonable choice for us as well as our clients. Onething already happens to have an impressive client base from Southern India and opening an office in the city opens up the gate for greater collaborations and opportunities," explains Manik, one of Onething's co-founders.
"The opening of Onething's new Bangalore office is an important step towards realizing our collaborations and putting India on a world map as a digital design destination," said Divanshu, Co-Founder, Onething. From what the founders have to say, there's no denying that this is a massive step for the design agency. The new office will be the first of many important changes for the company in the year 2022. This echoes the brands' sentiment of making India a modern-day hotspot for digital design, something which the company has long-reflected in their 7-year history.
More on the company, Onething, is an award-winning experience design studio, was honored with 'Best Design Studio Winner 2021" at India's Best Design Awards and also by Silicon India as "Company Of The Year 2020". Not only this, but Onething has a rating of 4.9 on Clutch India, placing it amongst the upper echelon of digital design agencies in India. Recently, an app designed by the studio, 'Neta' was awarded the Kyoorious Baby Blue Elephant award.
The team at Onething is also known for going beyond digital products and services, into more niche and fringe design scenarios, looking to deliver a stellar experience every time. Everything from AR/VR, to wearables, to IoT has been looked at in an effort to futureproof the design industry.
The global UI UX design studio has its sights set on transforming the way Indian, and global brands look at the digital world, having aided some of the biggest players into the digital age. Furthermore, they run a podcast, 'Thoughtcast by Onething', which is focused on bringing the lesser-discussed topics from the worlds of design, entrepreneurship, and beyond, to the forefront of discussion, while also picking the brains of some talented guests along the way.
