The Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair (OATF) will take place from 26 August - 1 September, 2022, and bring together international trade companies which would like to break into the Namibian and African markets. vFairs will serve as the virtual technology partner for this hybrid event, and make it accessible to a wider range of people.
ONGWEDIVA, Namibia, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ongwediva Trade Fair Society is hosting the OATF 2022 Tradeshow from the 26th of August to the 1st of September, 2022. It is aimed at a variety of trade industries interested in the Namibian market. Interested companies can register for the event by going to its home page, where they can see the relevant exhibitor options and pick the ones which suit them the best.
This event will promote trade and investment opportunities in Namibia, and in Africa as a whole. Participating companies can find trading opportunities, and explore investment options. This event has been taking place since 2000, and this edition will mark its 20th event. Over these past two decades, its visitor statistics have more than doubled. It has also hosted numerous exhibitors, who highlight trade and investment opportunities in the Namibian and African markets.
Rebekka Hidulika, Senior Manager of Economic Development and Community Services at the Ongwediva Town Council who serves as the Chairperson of the Trade Fair Society, said, "This year 2022 OATF is celebrating 20 years of "Exhibition Excellency" with the theme 'Gearing for a Smart Economy'. The inclusion of the Virtual Exhibition platform cements OATF's objective of being a proactive force of voice and vehicle of Namibia's economic growth through the promotion of quality products and services."
OATF expects to host local and international exhibitors from various economic sectors so as to consolidate economic activities and interests under one roof, taking advantage of both the Trade Fair Centre and the virtual platform.
Muhammad Younas, CEO & Founder at vFairs, stated, "It's high time that industries explored previously underutilized markets like Namibia. So, we at vFairs are glad that we played a role in taking these trade and investment opportunities virtual for a global audience."
About OATF
Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair (OATF) is Namibia's Premier multi sectoral trade and exhibition platform that is hosted annually in the northern town of Ongwediva in the Oshana Region. The first OATF was opened in the year 2000 by the Founding President of the Republic of Namibia, his Excellency Dr. Sam Nujoma and since then, has grown into a remarkable business, marketing and networking platform with unlimited opportunities.
About vFairs
vFairs is a virtual & hybrid events platform that helps organizations reach global audiences. We help organizations of all sizes host amazing online conferences, trade shows, job fairs & more. The platform offers an intuitive virtual experience along with interactive features such as audio/video chat, excellent scalability, and several customization options.
