BEDFORD, Texas, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ONIT Home, your one-stop-shop for home services, has announced a one-year donation campaign for small businesses in the DFW area. Each month, ONIT will donate up to $1,000 to a local organization to bring community awareness through outreach. Additionally, the donation campaign's goal is to help organizations and small businesses gain exposure through the online content feature. Donations are funded through comments and shares on posts within ONIT's social media channels: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Join the movement by learning more about these organizations on the company's blog or by sharing ONIT Home's social media posts.
"As a small business ourselves, we understand the importance of support from our community as well as the pay-it-forward mentality needed to have satisfaction in what we do each and every day." Nathan Herron, ONIT Home's Director of Digital Media, said. "We're excited about the success this campaign has already generated and we're looking forward to seeing it grow through the coming months."
Each month, ONIT will feature different small businesses and will donate to an organization.
In February, the campaign celebrated Black History Month by spotlighting small, Black-owned businesses such as Brunchaholics, Da Munchies, GRIT, Pressed Roots, and Cookie Society. ONIT donated proceeds to the Dallas Truth Racial Healing and Transformation, accumulating over $42 in donations.
For March, in observance of Women's History Month and International Women's Day, the community mission was focused on women-owned businesses. ONIT made donations to Attitudes and Attires and donated $159 for this nonprofit. Some of the local woman-owned businesses and organizations the campaign highlighted include Nerdvana, Aussie Grind, Favor the Kind, and Boss Women Media.
If you are interested in joining ONIT Home's donation campaign, visit their social media or blog for more information.
Since 2010, ONIT Home has been helping families and businesses create a space they can enjoy. Started by Curtis Kindred and based out of Texas, ONIT installs security systems, water filtration systems, and solar panels for home. Other areas of focus include home and auto insurance, roofing services, and concierge for TV, internet, and utilities. Our certified technicians install our products nationwide. Whatever you need, we're ONIT!
Media Contact
Curtis Kindred, ONIT Home, +1 512-665-4765, marketing@onithomeservice.com
Nathan Herron, ONIT Home, 512-665-4765, nherron@onithomeservice.com
SOURCE ONIT Home