SINGAPORE, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2020 was a year that brought people together, demonstrating the strength and resilience of society. Public and private enterprises cooperated to provide hope and helpful resources to the community.
88tuition, an online learning platform for Primary and Secondary school students, was one such company that stepped up for the community. Working with DBS Bank, 88tuition offered free online tuition to all students in Singapore during the circuit breaker. Similarly, with Security Bank, 88tuition offered free tuition to students in the Philippines during school closure.
88tuition is an online learning platform that works to complement the school system. Full control over the learning journey transfers into the student's hands. Students enjoyed enrichment classes in Math, Science, English, and Chinese from the comfort and safety of their home. They received high-quality instruction from teachers and were able to seamlessly continue their studies. Such activities support the potential of online learning and bring out effective frameworks to overcome the challenges that might be thrown up before us while seeking to make a transition to the online mode.
The Pandemic and Education
The pandemic has forced every sector to review its operating model. From workplaces to families and social gatherings, the rules have changed drastically in keeping with the constraints or challenges imposed by the pandemic. Education was similarly impacted.
There were many structural issues including threats of exclusion that accompanied the online transition. The transition was tumultuous, but nevertheless, it was achieved. As early as April 2020, when the scourge of the pandemic was spreading at a rapid pace, UNICEF reported around 83% of countries using online platforms to support the process of education.
Looking on the bright side, the world of online education brings several advantages. Students are no longer location-bound and can learn from high-quality tutors no matter where they are located. Parents enjoy the benefits - reduced or no travelling time, hassle-free scheduling and most importantly, savings on traditionally expensive educational options.
Online material brings transparency and flexibility to the learning process, where students can revise material at their own pace until they fully master it. Organizations such as 88tuition were at the forefront of attempts to ensure that students did not miss out on adequate educational inputs due to the pandemic.
The 88tuition way
88tuition has been a leader in the transformation of the educational landscape. The organization was founded in 2018 with the social objective of providing top-quality video-based education to all students in Singapore. The focus on leveraging the best technology and constant innovation has been central to the company. The student base has seen exponential growth and the platform now has customers from Australia to America.
What makes it special?
What makes 88tuition different? The online platform boasts of a highly interactive and user-friendly interface. Users can easily navigate their way online and choose from the various tuition courses. Progress of learning can be tracked by both students and parents. Based on the available data, student-specific interventions are devised and communicated. The educational content that is created at 88tuition comprehensive with over 7,500 videos, 4,500 assessments, and 35,000 questions. At the core of these operations are the nation's best teachers who tailor the program to the student's needs.
That must cost a fortune, right? NO!!
How is 88tuition able to provide high-quality education at such reasonable prices? This is a question that we often encounter. Starting at just $9 per month per subject, 88tuition provides students with a comprehensive solution and makes learning stress-free. For more details or queries, please visit http://www.88tuition.com.
