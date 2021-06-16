WILTON, Conn., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Onward Search, a leading staffing agency for creative, marketing and technology professionals, announced Blanche Woodbridge has joined the company as Senior Vice President, NYC, Central, and Southeast. In this role, Woodbridge will oversee business operations for New York City, the Mid-Atlantic region, the Southeast, and central US.
In her 25+ years in the staffing industry, Woodbridge has been responsible for helping Fortune 500 companies and government implement workforce strategies. She has been involved in all aspects of sales and service operations as they relate to managed services, in-house agency, BPO (Business Process Outsourcing), RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing), VMS (Vendor Management System), MSP (Managed Service Provider), sales management, executive search, contingent labor, supplier diversity, global staffing, and government contracting.
Prior to joining Onward Search, Woodbridge served as Recruitment Manager for Allegis Global Solutions, where she worked with Talent Acquisition, HR, and C-Suite leaders to build a more agile workforce. Previously, she spent over 18 years at Aquent, most recently as a Senior Vice President, where she focused on service delivery, customer experience, and business partnerships.
"We are committed to building the best leadership team in the industry," stated Eliana Hassen, Group President of Onward Search. "Blanche's customer-centric focus and extensive experience in service delivery and talent acquisition will be vital to the continued growth and success of our company."
"I am very excited to join Onward Search," said Woodbridge. "This company has established itself as a thought leader and innovator in the staffing space for creative, marketing, and technology talent. I look forward to helping continue to drive growth through a commitment of service delivery to our clients, candidates, and employees."
Onward Search is coming off an award-winning year in which it was named a "Best Company for Women" by Comparably, an employment review site with the mission of "providing the most accurate and comprehensive compensation and culture data." CEO and co-founder, Ken Clark, was also recognized on their list of "Best CEOs for Women."
