WILTON, Conn., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Onward Search, a leading staffing agency for creative, marketing and technology professionals, announced Eliana Hassen has joined the company as Group President. In this role, Hassen will drive service expansion and lead all aspects of marketing strategy, sales and delivery.
Hassen brings over two decades of experience in staffing, business process outsourcing and consulting. She has a proven track record of successfully driving growth in professional services-based companies with a focus on marketing, digital, creative services, and technology.
Prior to joining Onward Search, Hassen was SVP of Strategy, Sales & Operations for Crews Control, a global media and video crewing services company that serves over half the Fortune 500. Previously, she was CEO & Managing Partner of Redda Group, a strategic consulting firm focused on organizational performance, leadership development, and executive placement. Hassen also served as VP of Strategic Solutions for Williams Lea Tag Worldwide, a global business process outsourcing firm, after excelling in a variety of leadership roles over an 11-year career at Aquent.
"Eliana is a dynamic, growth-oriented executive who leads with passion and a client-centric perspective," said Ken Clark, CEO of Onward Search. "Her vision of integrated sales, delivery, and marketing will help us scale our business and provide industry-leading solutions to our clients."
"I could not be more excited to join Onward," said Hassen. "I am impressed with the organization's ability to pivot and evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of the market. I look forward to continuing to drive innovation to help our clients and talent navigate the future of work."
Hassen joins Onward Search following an award-winning year in which the company was named a "Best Company for Women" by Comparably, an employment review site with the mission of "providing the most accurate and comprehensive compensation and culture data." CEO and co-founder, Ken Clark, was also recognized on their list of "Best CEOs for Women."
About Onward Search:
Onward Search is an award-winning recruitment and staffing agency with the mission to connect the nation's top companies with the best creative, marketing and technology talent in the industry. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in Wilton, CT with regional offices across the US servicing clients in all 50 states. Onward Search also has a dedicated technology staffing division, Onward Select, and a dedicated staffing division for gaming companies, Onward Play. For more information, visit http://www.onwardsearch.com.
