NEW YORK, Sep. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greg Brockman, Chairman and CTO of Open AI, the world's leading AI research lab, will keynote the NYC Media Lab Summit 2021, "Future Imperfect," taking place virtually October 6th and 7th.
In the five short years of its existence, OpenAI has become one of the leading AI research labs in the world.
"OpenAI's mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence (AGI)—by which we mean highly autonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable work—benefits all of humanity," says the company in its mission statement.
Greg Brockman, who dropped out of both Harvard and MIT, began his career as one of the early employees and CTO of the payments company Stripe. OpenAI was founded by Elon Musk. Today the non-profit artificial intelligence research company 120-person shop is at the forefront of innovation in AI.
On October 6th, Brockman will share his vision and challenges as he looks to the future of AI. The event, Future Imperfect has as its core question the complex matrix of challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.
"Summit 2021: Future Imperfect," will include panels on the benefit of diverse teams; the role of storytelling, spatial computing and machine-generated content in media; green tech; the future of the space industry and more.
NYC Media Lab was founded in 2010 to drive innovation and job growth in media and technology by facilitating collaboration between its university consortium and member companies.
"Artificial Intelligence has the power to change humanity. But there are risks" says NYC Media Lab Executive Director Steven Rosenbaum. "The Media Lab looks at AI, and encourages exploration to figure out how to get the benefits of AI and make sure those benefits accrue to all of humanity while mitigating the risks.
Brockman's keynote promises to ask those hard questions and explore possible answers. This is a rare public talk for the hands-on developer, whose days are focused more on building, and less on making bold public promises.
Among OpenAI's innovations:
GPT-3 - Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 - is an autoregressive language model that uses deep learning to produce human-like text.
DALL-E is an artificial intelligence program that creates images from textual descriptions, revealed by OpenAI on January 5, 2021. It uses a 12-billion parameter version of the GPT-3 Transformer model to interpret natural language inputs such as "a green leather purse shaped like a pentagon" or "an isometric view of a sad capybara" and generate corresponding images
The boundary-breaking nonprofit is dedicated to building safe AI and ensuring AI's benefits are widely and evenly distributed. This shared belief led Greg Brockman to leave his position as CTO of Stripe and, along with Elon Musk, Y Combinator's Sam Altman and Ilya Sutskever, cofound Open AI.
Brockman's Keynote is one event in a two-day virtual gathering of panels, workshops, and technology demos:
- Panels: AI & Local News, Diverse Teams Build Better, Metaverse & Storytelling, Green Tech, and Exploring Outer Space with David Pogue from "CBS Sunday Morning"
- Workshops: Brain-Computer Interface, Sleep Tech, Music Tech with ASCAP, Columbia x Hakuhodo Immersive, Consumer Reports x Data Privacy, and Automated AI & the Arts with OpenAI's Dev Ambassadors
- Demos: Synthetic Media, Verizon EdTech, Augmented Audio Reality, and Natural Language Processing with The New York Times R&D Team
Additional keynotes will include a fireside chat with Laura Edelson, Ad Observer Co-Creator & NYU Tandon PhD Candidate. Launched in 2020, the Ad Observer extension provides better transparency for Facebook political ads. In August 2021, Facebook suspended the accounts of Laura Edelson and Damon McCoy, the NYU researchers behind the Ad Observer extension.
For the full NYC Media Lab "Summit 2021: Future Imperfect" agenda and to register for the event, visit: https://futureimperfect.eventbrite.com.
