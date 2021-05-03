NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb -- Open Art Source is one of eleven startups selected into ALTS Capital Labs' Incubating Companies Accelerator program. ALTS Capital Labs provides a comprehensive program designed to prepare businesses with capital readiness. After Master Class Sessions and Workshops, the eleven startups are provided connectivity to the ALTS Capital investor community.
The Accelerator is an intensive, six-week program that includes curated sessions and one-on-one mentoring by legal, financial, and business experts. During the program, Open Art Source will network with and pitch to angel and venture capital investors.
The eleven startups participating in the ALTS Capital Labs Incubating Companies Accelerator are spread across sectors that are ripe for change.
"We're beyond excited to participate in the ALTS Capital Online Accelerator. The skills and mentorship we will gain from ALTS Capital will assist Open Art Source in reaching its goal of democratizing the art world," said Ilan Klein, co-founder of OAS.
About Open Art Source
Open Art Source is a blockchain-based platform that will allow artists to showcase and sell their art for a fair price and with lifetime royalties. Its mobile and web apps will provide user-friendly access to artists, collectors, art lovers, gallery owners, and critics. OAS will also provide building blocks for partners and third parties to use for building additional apps.
"We're excited to see what the accelerator can do for our startup," said Open Art Source co-founder Cecil Pang. "Having access to the support and resources of ALTS Capital will help us prepare to scale up quickly so we can serve the entire art community."
Open Art Source is currently seeking beta users for its upcoming release. Artists who wish to participate should register at https://tinyurl.com/yjr96xz9.
For more information on becoming an Open Art Source investor, please visit openartsource.io or email at rachel@openartsource.io or subscribe to the Open Art Source newsletter at https://openartsource.io/stay-connected/.
About ALTS Capital
ALTS Capital is the definitive resource guide for VC, PE, and Hedge Funds seeking to maximize the efficiency and efficacy of their LP capital raising efforts. The organization hosts Master Class events with LPs to help share best practices. For more information about the ALTS Capital Online Accelerator, please visit https://www.altscapital.com/accelerator.
