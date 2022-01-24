NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Open Weaver and Enactus India are co-hosting Tech for Good Week 2022, which brings together thousands of students, inspirational social change agents, and technologists.
The Tech for Good Week provides students an opportunity to collaborate with thousands of like-minded global students and industry experts in a unique learning and collaborative competition format. They will be inspired on how technology enables social good and learn how to convert ideas into scalable technology solutions faster.
The event will host over 3000 students from over 36 countries exploring key challenges across Skilling with and Scaling Remote Education, and Combating Disinformation. They will have an opportunity to ideate innovative solutions, learn how to build their solutions using technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Metaverse, and others, and compete to win exciting prizes.
Notable speakers at the Tech for Good Week 2022 are Sal Khan, Founder & CEO, Khan Academy, and Jukay Hsu, Co-founder and CEO, Pursuit.
Registrations are open for all college students till Jan 24, 2022. To register, visit https://enactustechforgood.openweaver.com/
Shmita Ramkumar, Chief Program Officer, Enactus India said, "Enactus India has been serving the mission of social good for over 17 years and the one thing that has helped us amplify our impact over the last few years is the use of Technology in our projects. With a Head for Technology and a Heart for the World, Enactus India in collaboration with Open Weaver look forward to creating sustainable positive impact!"
"We are excited to partner with Enactus India in co-hosting the Tech for Good Week 2022," said Ashok Balasubramanian, CEO of Open Weaver Inc. "Education, and Combating Disinformation are the need of the hour, and we are glad to be enabling the next generation technologists in coming up with scalable technology solutions for aiding the same."
About Open Weaver
Open Weaver is a SaaS tech company changing the way the world builds digital. Open Weaver is headquartered in New York, with operations across the US and India. Open Weaver's mission is Reinventing Digital Realization, and is investing in a multi-year roadmap for digital development enablers. For more information about Open Weaver, visit us at https://www.openweaver.com.
About Enactus India
Enactus is the world's largest experiential learning platform dedicated to creating a better world while developing the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders and social innovators. Since 2003, Enactus India is shaping NextGen Leaders who are passionate about taking Social Entrepreneurial Action to Create a Better India.
To learn more about Enactus India, visit https://enactusindia.com/
