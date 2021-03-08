SAN RAMON, Calif., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The OpenADR Alliance will host a two-day Virtual Summit, March 23-24, 2021. The LIVE virtual event will include presentations from industry experts and is open to all professionals interested in gaining a better understanding of how the OpenADR standard is being applied in the electricity market and other distribution system reliability activities. The OpenADR Alliance is seeing significant progress in global market adoption of the OpenADR standard for use in effectively and securely managing distributed energy resources (DERs) and Electric Vehicle Support Equipment (EVSE) in electric grids.
The event will be co-sponsored by members GridFabric, IPKeys Power Partners, Olivine and QualityLogic. The event is aimed at OpenADR Alliance members and prospective members; DR/DER program developers and managers; policy makers and regulators; utility professionals; researchers; control suppliers and industry media.
Agenda is as follows:
March 23, 2021 - All Times AM PST
9:00 Welcome and Keynote
9:30 OpenADR Alliance Updates
10:00 Partnership Landscape
-Liaison Updates - EEBus, OCPP
-CTA-2045
-openLEADR Project - Linux Foundation
10:30 Utility Programs
-PG&E - CalFlexHub Update
-SCE -DR and Water Heater Lab
-Con Ed
-Salt River Project
12:00 PM Adjourn Day One
March 24, 2021 - All Times AM PST
9:00 Member Presentations
-Using OpenADR for TOU Rate Programs - Universal Devices
-EV Integration Roundtable - Everon, AmpUp, EverCharge
-OpenADR and Natural Gas Demand Management- IPKeys Power Partners
10:30 Implementation Workshop
-OpenADR for Load Flexibility, SMUD
-Running DR Programs with Cloud VENs, GridFabric
-Open Discussion
12:00 PM Adjourn
About the OpenADR Alliance
The OpenADR Alliance, a nonprofit corporation created to foster the development, adoption and compliance of the Open Automated Demand Response (OpenADR) standard, helps utilities manage the growing pool of distributed energy resources (DER), which includes renewable energy, energy storage, demand response and electric vehicle charging. The OpenADR standard supports communications to all DER resources to manage changes in load shape, energy inputs and power characteristics of DER assets. More information can be found at http://www.openadr.org/.
