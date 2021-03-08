OpenADR Alliance

OpenADR Alliance

 By OpenADR Alliance

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The OpenADR Alliance will host a two-day Virtual Summit, March 23-24, 2021. The LIVE virtual event will include presentations from industry experts and is open to all professionals interested in gaining a better understanding of how the OpenADR standard is being applied in the electricity market and other distribution system reliability activities. The OpenADR Alliance is seeing significant progress in global market adoption of the OpenADR standard for use in effectively and securely managing distributed energy resources (DERs) and Electric Vehicle Support Equipment (EVSE) in electric grids.

The event will be co-sponsored by members GridFabric, IPKeys Power Partners, Olivine and QualityLogic. The event is aimed at OpenADR Alliance members and prospective members; DR/DER program developers and managers; policy makers and regulators; utility professionals; researchers; control suppliers and industry media.

Agenda is as follows:

March 23, 2021 - All Times AM PST

9:00    Welcome and Keynote

9:30    OpenADR Alliance Updates

10:00   Partnership Landscape 

-Liaison Updates - EEBus, OCPP

-CTA-2045

-openLEADR Project - Linux Foundation

10:30    Utility Programs

-PG&E - CalFlexHub Update

-SCE -DR and Water Heater Lab

-Con Ed

-Salt River Project

12:00 PM  Adjourn Day One

March 24, 2021 - All Times AM PST

9:00    Member Presentations   

-Using OpenADR for TOU Rate Programs - Universal Devices

-EV Integration Roundtable - Everon, AmpUp, EverCharge 

-OpenADR and Natural Gas Demand Management- IPKeys Power Partners

10:30    Implementation Workshop

-OpenADR for Load Flexibility, SMUD

-Running DR Programs with Cloud VENs, GridFabric    

-Open Discussion  

12:00 PM  Adjourn

For complete details on the agenda, speakers, and to register, please visit: https://www.openadr.org/summit

About the OpenADR Alliance

The OpenADR Alliance, a nonprofit corporation created to foster the development, adoption and compliance of the Open Automated Demand Response (OpenADR) standard, helps utilities manage the growing pool of distributed energy resources (DER), which includes renewable energy, energy storage, demand response and electric vehicle charging. The OpenADR standard supports communications to all DER resources to manage changes in load shape, energy inputs and power characteristics of DER assets. More information can be found at http://www.openadr.org/.

Media Contact:

Shannon Mayette

OpenADR Alliance

602-882-4733

Shannon@openadr.org

Related Images

image1.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/openadr-alliance-hosts-virtual-summit-301241975.html

SOURCE OpenADR Alliance

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.