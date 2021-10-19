NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenBOM™, a leading SaaS digital network-based global collaborative platform, and Share PLM, a leading education technology company, announce "Demystifying Modern PLM", an online educational event focused on sharing knowledge and experience of developing modern PLM systems.
"Demystifying Modern PLM" is an online virtual event for manufacturing companies, engineers, contractors, and suppliers who work in a modern online industrial world where they need to collaborate with teams located everywhere, and they must embrace the best technology to deliver innovative products.
"Modern technology and agile development methods provide the unique opportunity to develop new user experiences and collaboration for companies working in an online connected environment. Industrial companies are looking to transform their work and adopt new methods to develop products and work collaboratively. At this event, we plan to share knowledge about modern technologies, development methods, and share the modern experience of building relationships with our customers," says Oleg Shilovitsky, CEO and co-founder of OpenBOM. "Our customers are looking for modern tools and methods to manage data and processes, and online education is a key element of the OpenBOM experience."
"Technology alone won't get your Product Lifecycle Management strategy to work. Communication solves all problems – and it does with PLM, too. Most PLM initiatives fail because they lack a strong "why" and a common understanding. We bring people together to make sure everyone understands the big picture to get it right!" says Helena Gutierrez, CEO and co-founder of Share PLM. "We make the complex world of Product Lifecycle Management a little easier to navigate by sharing knowledge and experience with our customers."
The "Demystifying Modern PLM" event will include four live web meetings that will take place in October and November 2021. These four interactive sessions will cover the Technology, Product, Marketing, and Education aspects of modern product development environments and focus on knowledge sharing and best practices that both the OpenBOM and Share PLM teams have gathered through their work with customers across the globe.
More about Share PLM
Share PLM is a young, energetic, and diverse team united by a passion for all things digital. From the big picture to the system clicks, Share PLM helps guide companies to connect their vision (why), their processes (how) and their tools (what), so that they can navigate the complexity of their PLM system and get the most out of it. The Share PLM team—which represents a unique combination of strategic advisors and practitioners with hands-on experience—has helped companies like Atlas Copco, Metso Outotec, Salomon, Konecranes, FLSmidth, and many more embark on their PLM journeys. For more information, visit Share PLM's website at http://www.shareplm.com.
More about OpenBOM
OpenBOM is a digital network platform that manages product data and connects manufacturers and their supply chain networks. OpenBOM's modern SaaS real-time collaboration and data management technology allows it to create and manage Parts, Bill of Materials, Vendors, and Purchases across networks of engineers, supply chain managers, and contract manufacturers. Trusted by thousands of engineers and industrial companies, OpenBOM enables people to share and collaborate using an online Bill of Materials, from initial design through all stages of engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain. Headquartered in the Boston, MA area, OpenBOM's website is at http://www.openbom.com. For more information or questions, please contact oleg(at)OpenBOM(dot)com. OpenBOM is a wholly-owned and branded product of Newman Cloud, Inc.
