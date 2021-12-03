(PRNewsfoto/Opera Limited)

(PRNewsfoto/Opera Limited)

 By Opera Limited

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced today that Frode Jacobsen, Chief Financial Officer, and Matthew Wolfson, Vice President of Investor Relations, will present at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference.

Event Details:

UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Virtual Fireside Chat: 2:00 P.M.. ET

A webcast of the presentations will be available on Opera's investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opera-limited-to-participate-at-the-ubs-global-tmt-virtual-conference-301437084.html

SOURCE Opera Limited

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.