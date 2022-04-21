Veronafiere, together with Vinitaly and in collaboration with the world's leading wine magazine "Wine Spectator," presented the eleventh edition of OperaWine, Finest Italian Wines: Great Producers selected by Wine Spectator. This year, the exclusive tasting, held in Verona at the former Gallerie Mercatali on April 9, was once again Vinitaly's premiere event.
VERONA, Italy, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The eleventh edition of OperaWine, Finest Italian Wines: Great Producers selected by Wine Spectator, was held on April 9th at the headquarters of the former Gallerie Mercatali in Verona. After 12 months of uncertain and challenging times, OperaWine returned as the grand opening of Vinitaly, the International Wine and Spirits Exhibition. Welcomed to Verona were 130 top producers, selected by the American magazine Wine Spectator. The event, organized by Veronafiere and Vinitaly, invited international journalists, sommeliers, wine experts, wine lovers and educators gathering international guests from inside and outside Europe for the first time in two years.
The objective of the event has always been to demonstrate the great diversity of Italian wine and to introduce experts and professionals to the excellence of Italian wine and its ambassadors. The eleventh edition of OperaWine continued that mission. In the words of Alison Napjus, Senior Editor of Wine Spectator: «We feel that this expanded tasting is just one example of the perseverance of the Italian wine industry. Even as we continue to recover from a global pandemic, Italy's wine producers have remained strong, working creatively to maintain — if not increase — their presence and significance in the larger world of wine.»
The day began with opening speeches, given by the president of Veronafiere Maurizio Danese, Alison Napjus and Bruce Sanderson of Wine Spectator, Massimo Pasquali Head of Company Coordination at BPM, and the General Manager of Veronafiere Giovanni Mantovani. Jeffery Lindenmuth also participated in the inauguration, in his new role as Executive Director of Wine Spectator, taking over from longtime leader, Tom Matthews. At the end of the morning, all the producers gathered for the historic annual group photo.
Before the official start of the Grand Tasting, the producers had the opportunity to taste the products on offer from the partners and sponsors of the event. Many thanks go to Chef Renato Bosco and the Saporè team, Grissin Bon, San Felice - Acqua di Toscana, Moretti Forni, Latteria Sorrentina and Terra e Cuore. Cattolica, the official partner of OperaWine and Gori, sponsor of the event, also played an important role in the development of the event, as well as technical partners We Are Olo, AGSM AIM, Carrera Jeans, and Rastal, who kindly provided guests with the new RastalGlass wineglass for the tasting.
At 14:00 Stevie Kim, Managing Director of Vinitaly International, Maurizio Danese, Councilor Francesca Toffali, Senator Gian Marco Centinaio, Giovanni Mantovani and Jeffery Lindenmuth cut the ribbon, officially opening the Grand Tasting.
During the Grand Tasting about 1500 invited guests were able to taste the wines selected by Wine Spectator from among the stands inside the Gallerie Mercatali. Among the wines on offer there were 97 red wines, 22 whites, 9 sparkling wines and 2 sweet wines, representing all 20 Italian regions. Once again, OperaWine was an important opportunity for networking between producers from all over Italy, as well as for guests to discover the best selected wines. Valentina Adami, Export Manager of the Graziano Prà winery, commented on this edition of OperaWine: «It is a source of great pride to see that Verona remains an important meeting point for the world of Italian wine, especially on an international scale. As Veronesi, we are pleased and proud to be part of this prestigious event».
For further information on this edition of OperaWine, please contact operawine@justdothework.it.
About Vinitaly:
The grand Vinitaly 2022 was held from April 10th to the 13th. Vinitaly 2022 counted 88,000 visitors of which 25,000 were top international buyers from 139 different countries. The premier event to Vinitaly, OperaWine "Finest Italian Wines: Great Producers selected by Wine Spectator" which was held on the 9th of April, one day prior to Vinitaly, united international wine professionals in the heart of Verona, offering them the unique opportunity to discover and taste the wines of the 130 Best Italian Producers, as selected by Wine Spectator. Since 1998 Vinitaly travels to several countries thanks to its strategic arm abroad, Vinitaly International. In February 2014 Vinitaly International launched an educational project, the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) with the aim of divulging and broadcasting the excellence and diversity of Italian wine around the globe. VIA this year launched the 21st edition of its Certification Course. To date, there are 290 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors of which 15 are also Italian Wine Experts.
About Wine Spectator:
Wine Spectator is the world's leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web's most comprehensive wine site (WineSpectator.com), mobile platforms and a series of signature events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine's role in contemporary culture and delivering expert reviews of more than 15,000 wines each year. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken's Impact Newsletter.
Media Contact
OperaWine Media Team, Just Do The Work, +39 045 8101447, media@justdothework.it
SOURCE Vinitaly